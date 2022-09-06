comscore CCI approves PayU’s acquisition of BillDesk: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Payus Acquisition Of Billdesk Gets Cci Approval
News

PayU’s acquisition of BillDesk gets CCI approval

News

Prosus moved to acquire BillDesk back in August 2021 for $4.7 billion to strengthen its own payment aggregation platform, PayU.

PayU acquires BillDesk

Image: CCI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of payment gateway BillDesk by Prosus NV to complement its own payment aggregation service platform, PayU. The regulatory body made the announcement via a post on Twitter where it said, “Commission approves acquisition of 100% of the equity share capital of http://IndiaIdeas.com (BillDesk) by PayU Payments.” Also Read - Google’s $1 billion investment in Bharti Airtel gets CCI approval

PayU India primarily provides payment aggregation services that enables merchants (and other entities) to receive payments from their customers across various digital payment methods. The shares of PayU India are indirectly held by Prosus.

IIL, on the other hand, is an unlisted public limited company that uses the name ‘BillDesk’ for providing its payment aggregation services in India that enables merchants and other entities to receive payments from their customers across
various digital payment methods.

It is worth noting that Prosus first moved to acquire Indian payments platform BillDesk back in August 2021. At the time, the company had agreed to buy BillDesk for a whopping $4.7 billion (Rs 34,380 approximately) to strengthen its own payment aggregation platform, PayU.

“Consumers now rely on fintech services in so many ways: to pay their bills, to buy products and services, to send money, to invest and to take loans. Together, BillDesk and PayU can support the rapid growth of digital financial services and focus on innovating to enable our clients to serve their customers better in a rapidly changing world,” BillDesk had said while announcing the proposed acquisition at the time.

“As we join forces with PayU, we are committed to evolving and enhancing our solutions, expanding to new segments, and doing everything we can to drive your digital transformation. We are convinced that our ‘complementary combination’ will extend leadership and value for you in the years to come,” it had added confirming that the acquisition will be subject to regulatory approvals in India.

Now, a little over a year later, the Competition Commission of India has given its nod to the acquisition.

  • Published Date: September 6, 2022 3:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to set a ringtone on iPhone and how to find new ones
How To
How to set a ringtone on iPhone and how to find new ones
How to backup emails from Gmail

How To

How to backup emails from Gmail

How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide

How To

How to buy items on Minecraft Marketplace: A step-by-step guide

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced: Check out the deals

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale announced: Check out the deals

Huawei Mate 50 Pro with Qualcomm's top processor launched but it lacks 5G

Mobiles

Huawei Mate 50 Pro with Qualcomm's top processor launched but it lacks 5G

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Tata Nexon: Here are the top-selling SUVs in August 2022

Maruti Suzuki Brezza to Hyundai Creta: Here are the top-selling SUVs in August 2022

Huawei Mate 50 Pro with Qualcomm's top processor launched but it lacks 5G

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 to be priced less than iPhone 13

CCI approves PayU s acquisition of BillDesk

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 14 will be priced less than iPhone 13, Watch video for details
How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial

Features

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting ?? Watch Video for the Tutorial
Google Pixel 7 Pro SPOTTED Ahead of its official Launch, Check out the video for details

News

Google Pixel 7 Pro SPOTTED Ahead of its official Launch, Check out the video for details
OPPO ENCO Buds 2 : Worth Buying !

Hands On

OPPO ENCO Buds 2 : Worth Buying !