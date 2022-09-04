comscore PC market to decline 12.8 percent, and tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC
PC market to decline 12.8 percent, tablet market by 6.8 percent in 2022: IDC

The combined market for PCs and tablets is forecast to decline 2.6% in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024.

PC and Desktop had climbed new highs during the covid pandemic due to a never-seen-before push in the work-from-home and study-from-home lifestyle. However, the forecast for both PC and tablet market is now estimated to shrink next year according to a new estimate released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4 launched in India: Check features, other details

Global shipments of traditional PCs are forecast to decline 12.8% in 2022 to 305.3 million units while tablet shipments will fall 6.8% to 156.8 million. Inflation, a weakening global economy, and the surge in buying over the past two years are the leading causes for the reduced outlook, according to IDC. Also Read - 7 things to consider before getting started with your new PC

Further contraction is also expected in 2023 as consumer demand has slowed, the education demand has been largely fulfilled, and enterprise demand gets pushed out due to worsening macroeconomic conditions. The combined market for PCs and tablets is forecast to decline 2.6% in 2023 before returning to growth in 2024. Also Read - Global desktop shipments to fall 8.2% in 2022 due to economic slowdown

“Though demand is slowing, the outlook for shipments remains above pre-pandemic levels. Long-term demand will be driven by a slow economic recovery combined with an enterprise hardware refresh as support for Windows 10 nears its end. Educational deployments and hybrid work are also expected to become a mainstay driving additional volumes,” Jitesh Ubrani, research manager for IDC Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

“With economic headwinds gaining speed, we expect worsening consumer sentiment to result in further consumer market contractions over the next six quarters,” added Linn Huang, research vice president, Devices & Displays. “Economic recovery in time for the next major refresh cycle could propel some growth in the outer years of our forecast. Though volumes won’t hit pandemic peaks, we expect the consumer market to drive towards more premium ends of the market.”

