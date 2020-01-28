True Wireless Earbuds market is growing in a big way in India. In order to capitalize on the trend, Pebble has launched a new TWS earbuds. Called Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods, the TWS earbuds come with a rated battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge. Pebble is one of the fastest growing lifestyle accessories brand in the country. With Twins Stereo EarPods, the company is trying to attract fitness-centric customers in the market.

Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods: Price, Features

The Twins Stereo EarPods from Pebble is available for Rs 2,990. It comes with six months replacement guarantee and is available in black color. The true wireless earbuds can be purchased through leading retail stores. It is also available from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart. The true wireless earbuds from Pebble come with IP54 water and dust protection. The company also claims support for noise isolation technology.

The Pebble Twins Stereo EarPods have claimed battery life of up to 25 hours on a single charge. The company also claims that they are designed for bass lovers. “After the success of Duo, we now enter India with Twins. The Design and functionality, matches the needs of the Millennial Audience, making the device a part of their personality,” Komal Agarwal – Director, Pebble India said. The company also aims to launch various new audio products focused on TWS and wireless technologies in the next three months.

The Twins Stereo EarPods also come with hands-free stereo calling support. The device comes with support for up to 10 meters range. They also come equipped with voice assistant feature. There are also controls located on each earpiece. Pebble users can either use two earbuds simultaneously or share the same music with someone using the single mode. At Rs 2,990, the true wireless earbuds will compete against similar offering from brands such as boAt, Noise and others.