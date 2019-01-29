comscore
Pegatron to move outside China as Apple plans to make flagship iPhones in other countries including India

The “rate of expansion” for the company will “depend on the ongoing trade war” between the United States and China.

  • Published: January 29, 2019 3:06 PM IST
Apple iPhone XS

Apple has recently decided to look beyond China when it comes to making its flagship iPhone models. According to the information on the internet, the company is looking at a number of countries including India. Considering the impact that Apple usually has on its suppliers and partners, it is unsurprising when reports emerged that its contract manufacturer, Pegatron is also planning to expand its operations outside India. According to a new report, the device maker is planning to open production plants in three new countries including India, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

According to a report by The Financial Times, this move comes after Foxconn, one of the primary contract manufacturers for Apple revealed its plans to expand outside China. A report by 9to5Mac added that Pegatron is responsible “for about 30 percent” of the total assembly orders given by the company. According to the report, the company stated that it will reveal more details about the expansion “soon”. The president of the company, SJ Liao stated that the “rate of expansion” for the company will “depend on the ongoing trade war” between the United States and China.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

As pointed by the report, it is worth noting that the company did not mention Apple once in the official announcement through the connection seems hard to ignore. Though, another factor for the expansion is likely to be the decreased growth in the smartphone and consumer electronics market in China.

Apple may be working on a game subscription service: Report

Also Read

Apple may be working on a game subscription service: Report

The report noted that Foxconn has already opened plants in Vietnam and India and executives from the company are planning to visit India regarding the manufacturing of flagship iPhone devices. As previously reported, this is not the first time when we have heard that Apple is planning to make high-end devices in India. Talking about the manufacturing of other iPhone devices, Apple is already working with Wistron to assemble iPhone SE devices in India.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2019 3:06 PM IST

