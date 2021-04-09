comscore LinkedIn personal data breach: Here's all you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Personal data of almost 500 mn LinkedIn users for sale online, Co deny breach
News

Personal data of almost 500 mn LinkedIn users for sale online, Co deny breach

News

The purported LinkedIn data has been put up for sale on a popular hack forum with an additional 2 million records leaked as a proof of concept.

LinkedIn-Hack

It hasn’t been long since the personal data of more than 533 million Facebook users was leaked online and now internet users have been hit with yet another massive data leak on job platform LinkedIn. There have been reports that data of close to 500 million LinkedIn users are allegedly being sold online. Also Read - LinkedIn being used by hackers to dupe people with fake job offers

The purported data has been put up for sale on a popular hack forum with an additional 2 million records leaked as a proof of concept by the people who hacked the website. Also Read - LinkedIn creator mode and Story Cover: Here's how to use

What has been leaked?

The leaked data includes full names, LinkedIn IDs, phone numbers, genders, hyperlinks to social media accounts and full names of the users. As per a CyberNews report, the data also included other work-related data of the users. Also Read - Microsoft's Linkedin suffered global outage last night, service now restored

“While users on the hacker forum can view the leaked samples for about $2 worth of forum credits, the threat actor appears to be auctioning the much-larger 500 million user database for at least a 4-digit sum, presumably in bitcoin,” the report mentioned.

LinkedIn denies breach

Following the hack, the company released a statement saying that it has “investigated an alleged set of LinkedIn data that has been posted for sale and have determined that it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies”.

“It does include publicly viewable member profile data that appears to have been scraped from LinkedIn. This was not a LinkedIn data breach, and no private member account data from LinkedIn was included in what we’ve been able to review,” the company said.

“When anyone tries to take member data and use it for purposes LinkedIn and our members haven’t agreed to, we work to stop them and hold them accountable”.

On the contrary, the hackers claim that the data was scraped from LinkedIn.

Earlier this month, the personal data of nearly 533 million Facebook users, including 61 lakh Indians, was leaked online and posted on a public forum. The leaked data included Facebook ID numbers, profile names, gender details, job data, email addresses, location information and more.

Facebook acknowledged the breach but said that it was old data that the company had scrapped.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 9, 2021 3:19 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch on April 23: Report
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch on April 23: Report
Top tablet for e-learning, online classes under Rs 30,000 in April 2021

Photo Gallery

Top tablet for e-learning, online classes under Rs 30,000 in April 2021

Top tablets for e-learning/online classes to buy under Rs 30,000 in April 2021

Photo Gallery

Top tablets for e-learning/online classes to buy under Rs 30,000 in April 2021

Pac-Man 99 battle royale game on Nintendo Switch: How to play, target opponent, tips

How To

Pac-Man 99 battle royale game on Nintendo Switch: How to play, target opponent, tips

MI Fan Festival 2021: Top five deals

Photo Gallery

MI Fan Festival 2021: Top five deals

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Top 5 deals on Redmi Note 9, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and more

Photo Gallery

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Top 5 deals on Redmi Note 9, Mi Smart Band 4, Mi LED TV 4A Pro, and more

Jio, Vodafone, Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check the full list

Telecom

Jio, Vodafone, Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check the full list

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch on April 23: Report

LinkedIn data breach: All you need to know

India sees a surge in time spent on apps daily

This new ransomware locks you out of your PC and encrypts your data

iQOO working on a Snapdragon 870 smartphone for India: Check details

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

LinkedIn data breach: All you need to know

News

LinkedIn data breach: All you need to know
This fake job offer on LinkedIn is hackers' way to get to you, do no fall for it

Apps

This fake job offer on LinkedIn is hackers' way to get to you, do no fall for it
Facebook leaked millions of users' data: How to know if you are one of them

How To

Facebook leaked millions of users' data: How to know if you are one of them
LinkedIn creator mode, Cover Story: How to use

How To

LinkedIn creator mode, Cover Story: How to use
Linkedin suffered global outage last night, service now restored

News

Linkedin suffered global outage last night, service now restored

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord LE हुआ पेश, दुनिया भर में सिर्फ एक लकी विनर को मिलेगा यह स्पेशल फोन

अलर्ट! Free Netflix Subscription के बहाने फंसा रहा यह ऐप, फोन से तुरंत कर दें डिलीट

Nokia Lite Earbuds हुआ लॉन्च, एक बार चार्ज करके 36 घंटे तक कर सकते हैं इस्तेमाल

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 दमदार गेमिंग फोन हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगा 18GB RAM और 90W फास्ट चार्जिंग फीचर

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G भारत में कब होगा लॉन्च? लीक रिपोर्ट से हुआ खुलासा

Latest Videos

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

News

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch on April 23: Report
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 could launch on April 23: Report
LinkedIn data breach: All you need to know

News

LinkedIn data breach: All you need to know
India sees a surge in time spent on apps daily

News

India sees a surge in time spent on apps daily
This new ransomware locks you out of your PC and encrypts your data

Laptops

This new ransomware locks you out of your PC and encrypts your data
iQOO working on a Snapdragon 870 smartphone for India: Check details

Mobiles

iQOO working on a Snapdragon 870 smartphone for India: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers