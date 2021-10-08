comscore Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report
News

Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report

News

Facebook data breach through web scrapping includes location, name, gender, emails, user IDs, and phone number. For the time being, this data has been removed from the forum and is not available.

facebook data breach

Privacy Affairs, a privacy research company, recently revealed the Facebook data breach of over 1.5 billion users. The online report claimed that data from 1.5 billion Facebook users were up for sale on a hacker forum. Also Read - Facebook data breach: How to know if you got affected too?

As per the claims, the data collected through web scrapping includes location, name, gender, emails, user IDs, and phone number. For the time being, this data has been removed from the forum and is not available. Also Read - Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

The research revealed that the data was collected by scraping the public information of the users. Privacy research company Privacy Affairs said the information available for sale online showed no indication that the hackers had damaged Facebook’s systems. The privacy company examined some samples provided on the forum and found them to be legitimate. Also Read - Facebook to be fined $1.63 billion by European privacy regulators over data breach: Report

Facebook data scraping

Some prospective buyers claim the seller scammed them, and no data was delivered after payment was made. Talking about scraping, it collects the information of a user, which is public. Hackers can scrape data by showing users online quizzes and trivia requiring them to provide their personal data.

“The thread advertising the claimed data scrape has disappeared from the hacker forum. However, the forum poster and alleged seller were not banned (usually, what happens when scam allegations turn out to be true). It is possible the thread was taken down due to a request by Facebook,” as reported by Privacy Affairs.

Privacy Affairs founder and CEO Miklos Zoltan said if the data leaked on the forum is legit, then it “may constitute one of the biggest and most significant Facebook data dumps to date.” The hacker forum has taken down the post after receiving a takedown request via Facebook. The report suggests that the information was collected through a 4-year-old scraping business.

Alon Gal, CTO of cybercrime intelligence Hudson Rock, says that no matter how many years ago the data was leaked, it is still essential information for hackers today which can be misused.

Earlier this year, a user has published the personal information of 533 million Facebook users in a low-level hacking forum. The leaks include data from a total of 106 countries, including India. It had data of about 60 lakh users in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 8, 2021 3:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best electric scooter or bike you can buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more
Photo Gallery
Best electric scooter or bike you can buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more
Best electric scooter or bike you can buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

Photo Gallery

Best electric scooter or bike you can buy in India: Ola S1, Revolt RV 400, Ather 450X, more

Google Pixel 6 series leaks entirely ahead of launch: Top specs, price, and every other detail revealed

News

Google Pixel 6 series leaks entirely ahead of launch: Top specs, price, and every other detail revealed

How to find out if your phone is infected with malware?

How To

How to find out if your phone is infected with malware?

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

News

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Gaming

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report

Genshin Impact developer teases new game Honkai: Star Rail, here's how to sign-up for beta

Google Pixel 6 series leaks entirely ahead of launch: Top specs, price, and every other detail revealed

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report

News

Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report
Facebook leaked millions of users' data: How to know if you are one of them

How To

Facebook leaked millions of users' data: How to know if you are one of them
Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

News

Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users
Facebook to be fined $1.63 billion by European privacy regulators over data breach: Report

News

Facebook to be fined $1.63 billion by European privacy regulators over data breach: Report
Third-parties abusing 'Facebook Login' to steal users' data: Report

News

Third-parties abusing 'Facebook Login' to steal users' data: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 11 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट से होगा लैस

Free Fire के ये 5 पेट्स हैं शानदार, देर तक सर्वाइव करने में करेंगे मदद

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today: ऐसे पा सकते हैं Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

BSNL ने 30 दिन तक बढ़ाई इन 3 प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी, सीमित समय के लिए है ऑफर

वोडाफोन-आइडिया ने पेश किया एक खास प्लान, रोज मिलेगा 4GB इंटरनेट डेटा

Latest Videos

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं

News

WhatsApp पर भेजना है मैसेज लेकिन नंबर सेव नहीं, तो ये तरीका अपनाएं
Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India

Reviews

Oppo F19s Review in English, Is It Worth Buying ? BGR India
Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features

News

Windows 11 stable version available in India - how to upgrade, new features
AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

AIWA launched Luxury Acoustics Premium Next Generation Hi-Fi Speakers

News

Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report
News
Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report
Genshin Impact developer teases new game Honkai: Star Rail, here's how to sign-up for beta

Gaming

Genshin Impact developer teases new game Honkai: Star Rail, here's how to sign-up for beta
Google Pixel 6 series leaks entirely ahead of launch: Top specs, price, and every other detail revealed

News

Google Pixel 6 series leaks entirely ahead of launch: Top specs, price, and every other detail revealed
Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points

News

Elon Musk's Starlink faces trouble in India: Here's what happened, explained in 5 points
Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

Gaming

Genshin Impact becomes the top grossing mobile game in September 2021

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers