Personal data of more than 1.5 billion Facebook users was up sale on Hacker Forum: Report

Privacy Affairs, a privacy research company, recently revealed the Facebook data breach of over 1.5 billion users. The online report claimed that data from 1.5 billion Facebook users were up for sale on a hacker forum. Also Read - Facebook data breach: How to know if you got affected too?

As per the claims, the data collected through web scrapping includes location, name, gender, emails, user IDs, and phone number. For the time being, this data has been removed from the forum and is not available. Also Read - Facebook data leak exposes over 267 million users

The research revealed that the data was collected by scraping the public information of the users. Privacy research company Privacy Affairs said the information available for sale online showed no indication that the hackers had damaged Facebook’s systems. The privacy company examined some samples provided on the forum and found them to be legitimate. Also Read - Facebook to be fined $1.63 billion by European privacy regulators over data breach: Report

Facebook data scraping

Some prospective buyers claim the seller scammed them, and no data was delivered after payment was made. Talking about scraping, it collects the information of a user, which is public. Hackers can scrape data by showing users online quizzes and trivia requiring them to provide their personal data.

“The thread advertising the claimed data scrape has disappeared from the hacker forum. However, the forum poster and alleged seller were not banned (usually, what happens when scam allegations turn out to be true). It is possible the thread was taken down due to a request by Facebook,” as reported by Privacy Affairs.

Privacy Affairs founder and CEO Miklos Zoltan said if the data leaked on the forum is legit, then it “may constitute one of the biggest and most significant Facebook data dumps to date.” The hacker forum has taken down the post after receiving a takedown request via Facebook. The report suggests that the information was collected through a 4-year-old scraping business.

Alon Gal, CTO of cybercrime intelligence Hudson Rock, says that no matter how many years ago the data was leaked, it is still essential information for hackers today which can be misused.

Earlier this year, a user has published the personal information of 533 million Facebook users in a low-level hacking forum. The leaks include data from a total of 106 countries, including India. It had data of about 60 lakh users in India.