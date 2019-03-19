PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

PewDiePie has finally lost his crown as the YouTuber with most number of subscribers to T-Series. Felix Kjellberg, whose YouTube channel name is PewDiePie, has held the record for the world’s most popular YouTube channel for six years. Kjellberg and Indian music label T-Series have been competing to take the crown for most subscribers for quite sometime and T-Series was initially predicted to take over from PewDiePie in October. However, fans of PewDiePie came to his rescue, which translated into multiple campaigns to ensure Felix Kjellberg stayed on top.

While T-Series may have defeated PewDiePie eventually, its rise has also proven controversial among creators. The sudden rise of Indian music label can be owed to the number of Indians coming online for the first time but most creators see it as YouTube’s increased focus on commercialization. Most critics say that T-Series’ rise shows YouTube turning its back on independent creators, who form a major part of the video sharing platform. YouTube has also been criticized for its monetization policy in the past few months and critics say that it favors large corporations who can bring in more revenue.

PewDiePie was ahead of every other YouTube channel when he had over 50 million subscribers. But then came T-Series, which started seeing its subscribers growth in millions and kept inching closer to Swedish YouTuber. While he encouraged his fans to help him retain the spot as leader on YouTube, Felix Kjellberg also said that he is not bothered by the rise of Indian music label.

Watch: Android Q How to install

T-Series beat PewDiePie with over 89 million subscribers but at the time of writing, Kjellberg seems to have regained that lead. T-Series has a total subscribers of 90,036,093 while PewDiePie has 90,055,733. Most industry watchers claim that T-Series will surpass 100 million subscribers by June. To recall, the gunman who claimed lives of 50 people during the terror attack on two mosque in New Zealand, had urged people to subscribe to PewDiePie. The Independent reports that the YouTuber said he was “absolutely sickened” by the mention and in solidarity with the victims, decided to not post a video on Friday.