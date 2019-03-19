comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel
News

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

News

At the time of writing, PewDiePie seems to have regained his lead on T-Series on YouTube.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 9:10 AM IST
YouTube Stock Photo Pixabay

Source: Pixabay

PewDiePie has finally lost his crown as the YouTuber with most number of subscribers to T-Series. Felix Kjellberg, whose YouTube channel name is PewDiePie, has held the record for the world’s most popular YouTube channel for six years. Kjellberg and Indian music label T-Series have been competing to take the crown for most subscribers for quite sometime and T-Series was initially predicted to take over from PewDiePie in October. However, fans of PewDiePie came to his rescue, which translated into multiple campaigns to ensure Felix Kjellberg stayed on top.

While T-Series may have defeated PewDiePie eventually, its rise has also proven controversial among creators. The sudden rise of Indian music label can be owed to the number of Indians coming online for the first time but most creators see it as YouTube’s increased focus on commercialization. Most critics say that T-Series’ rise shows YouTube turning its back on independent creators, who form a major part of the video sharing platform. YouTube has also been criticized for its monetization policy in the past few months and critics say that it favors large corporations who can bring in more revenue.

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

Also Read

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

PewDiePie was ahead of every other YouTube channel when he had over 50 million subscribers. But then came T-Series, which started seeing its subscribers growth in millions and kept inching closer to Swedish YouTuber. While he encouraged his fans to help him retain the spot as leader on YouTube, Felix Kjellberg also said that he is not bothered by the rise of Indian music label.

Watch: Android Q How to install

T-Series beat PewDiePie with over 89 million subscribers but at the time of writing, Kjellberg seems to have regained that lead. T-Series has a total subscribers of 90,036,093 while PewDiePie has 90,055,733. Most industry watchers claim that T-Series will surpass 100 million subscribers by June. To recall, the gunman who claimed lives of 50 people during the terror attack on two mosque in New Zealand, had urged people to subscribe to PewDiePie. The Independent reports that the YouTuber said he was “absolutely sickened” by the mention and in solidarity with the victims, decided to not post a video on Friday.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 9:10 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more
News
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced

News

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

News

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12:00PM; Price, specifications and features

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

News

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel
A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence

News

A YouTuber was arrested at Google's Mountain HQ after threatening violence
Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords

News

Man arrested for selling Spotify, Netflix passwords
Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now

News

Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive went down for a number of people; coming back up now
YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India

News

YouTube Premium and Music services launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Redmi Go, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

आज पहली सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगी Huawei Watch GT स्मार्टवॉच, साथ मिल रहा है यह बेहतरीन ऑफर

कुछ समय के लिए दुनिया के सबसे बड़े यूट्यूबर PewDiePie से आगे हो गया था T-Series

आज दोपहर 12 बजे शुरू होगी सैमसंग Galaxy M30 की सेल, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

आज 12 बजे एक बार फिर मिलेगा Realme 3 खरीदने का मौका, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well
News
Xiaomi now wants to compete with Samsung in the offline retail as well
Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more

News

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 5.1 Plus update brings March 2019 security patch and more
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays

News

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to be new mid-range devices with 5.6-inch and 6-inch OLED displays
Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced

News

Oppo A5s with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced
PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel

News

PewDiePie loses, T-Series becomes the most popular YouTube channel