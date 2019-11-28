Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers now available; price, features, and more

Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips has just launched a new product lineup in the Indian market. The company just launched its latest Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers to offer users more options. As part of the launch, the company also shared important information regarding the air purifiers including features, and pricing. Taking a look at the pricing, it looks like the company is aiming at the budget segment with its latest lineup of air purifiers. Air purifiers have gradually increased in popularity as major Indian towns combat increasing levels of pollution.

Philips 800 Series Air Purifiers: Details, pricing, and features

The company claims that this new lineup is “specifically developed” to help users with Asthma, and Allergy. This lineup features smart sensing technology along with intelligent auto purification mode. Both these technologies allow air purifiers to sense the slightest change in the air and react accordingly. These air purifiers also come with one button to get rid of 99.95 percent nanoparticles at 0.003um. This also includes harmful PM2.5 particles, dust, and other emissions. These air purifiers are ideal for a room with a 20m-square size. Philips has also added a new 3D air circulation system to ensure fast and efficient filtration under 16 minutes.

It also comes with a sleep mode to ensure that the air purifier consumes electricity in a responsible manner. It can operate with a low 34db sound while not disturbing buyers in their sleep. Philips claims that the air-purifier series features a four-step color indicator for real-time air quality monitoring. As per the announcement, the company has priced the 800 Series Air Purifiers at just Rs 8,995.

Gulbahar Taurani, the Vice President of the Personal Health department at Philips India issued a statement at launch. Taurani stated, “At Philips, we believe that our consumers are at the core of every innovation. We have 40+ years of research in Air purification globally and have powered the range of air purifiers with cutting-edge technology that offers highly efficient air purification solutions suitable to its Indian consumers.” He went on to add. “. Air purification is one of our fastest-growing categories, delivering a 60% growth over last year till date.”