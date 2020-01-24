comscore Philips announces three new wireless sports headphones | BGR India
Philips announces three new wireless audio products in its 2020 sports range

Philips's new range of sports and fitness-centric headphones include the ST702 true wireless earbuds, the SH402 on-ear headphones and the SN503 neckband style earphones.

  Published: January 24, 2020 6:48 PM IST
Philips sports range

Dutch brand Philips recently announced three pairs of headphones to be launched this year. These headphones will be mainly targeted at those who are really into sports and fitness. The three headphones belong to the three popular kinds of wireless audio devices. These headphones are the Philips ST702 true wireless earphones, the SH402 on-ear wireless headphones and the SN503 neckband style earphones.

Philips ST702

The first of the three headphones is the Philips ST702 true wireless earbuds. Waterproof and sweatproof, the true wireless earbuds were revealed as a concept at IFA 2019. However, now, the buds are a reality. The ST702 true wireless earbuds come with a battery life of 6 hours per charge. With the battery in the case, the life of the buds on one charge becomes about 18 hours. The case of the earbuds also supports fast charging. Charging the case for just 15 minutes gets you playback time of an hour and a half.

What’s interesting about the case of the Philips ST702 true wireless earbuds is that it is self-cleansing. The case is capable of UV-cleaning the earbuds when they are placed inside. Further, each of the earbuds themselves uses a 6mm neodymium acoustic driver and has touch controls on the outside. The touch controls can be used to control music playback. They can also be used to take or decline phone calls.

SH402 and SN503

The second product is the Philips SH402 on-ear headphones. The headphones come with 20 hours of playback time on a single charge. They have removable cool earcups that can be cleaned by just running them under a tap. These headphones by Philips too are resistant to water and sweat. The SH402 headphones also support fast charging. 10 minutes of charging on these headphones get you two hours of playback.

The third is the SN503 neckband style earphones by Philips. These neckband earphones also feature six hours of battery life, 6mm drivers on each earbud and resistance to water and sweat. They are basically the neckband version of the Philips ST702 true wireless earbuds.

All three headphones will be released in the UK later in Q1 2020. We have the European prices of the devices as of now. However, what the Indian prices of the products will be if we see a launch in the country remains to be seen. The Philips ST702 true wireless earphones are priced at 199 Euros (about Rs 15,600). The SH402 on-ear headphones are priced at 69 Euros (about Rs 5,420). Finally, the SN503 neckband-style earbuds cost 129 Euros (about Rs 10,152).

  Published Date: January 24, 2020 6:48 PM IST

