Philips Dolby Atmos-tuned soundbars with wireless subwoofer launched in India

TPV Technology, the licensee of the Philips-branded TVs and audio products in India, has launched two new soundbars in India. The new Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 and TAB7807 3.1 CH soundbars both come with Dolby Atmos-tuned immersive audio, which the company claims will offer an extraordinary cinematic experience. The new Philips soundbars connect to subwoofers over a wireless connection, minimising the hassle and making the entire setup look clean.

Commenting on the launch of the new soundbars, Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd said, “With the rapid increase in the growth of the soundbar market in India, consumers are focusing more on advanced technology and elevating their lifestyle. In order to fulfil their demand, we have introduced two new Philips audio products in the soundbar range to make the year-end even more exciting. Our idea is to offer an all-in-one experience for family and friends for watching sports, and movies and listening to their favourite music.”

Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 CH

Available at a price of Rs 35,990, the Philips TAB8947 3.1.2 CH uses 3.1.2 channels with 8 integrated drivers and an 8-inch subwoofer to fill the room with not just clear sound but ample bass for greater sonic impact. The Dolby Atmos support offers a surround experience, but for it to work, the content needs to be compatible. Most content on OTT services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 already support Dolby Atmos.

You can summon Google Assistant or Siri on the soundbar and play content from your phone using Chromecast and AirPlay. With support for HDMI eARC, you will be able to control the soundbar with your TV remote control, while allowing 4K pass-through with “no loss of resolution.” There is also support for Philips EasyLink that lets you adjust EQ modes, bass, treble, and volume settings on your device or soundbar with just one remote control.

Philips TAB7807 3.1 CH

Just like the more expensive one, the Philips TAB7807 3.1 CH also comes with a 3.1-channel soundbar but it has 6 integrated drivers instead. An 8-inch subwoofer that connects to the entire system wirelessly is available in this setup. The company says this Philips soundbar has two extra tweeter speakers at either end of the soundbar. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, so you get an immersive audio experience, especially while watching movies. The Philips TAB7807 3.1 CH costs Rs 28,990 and is now available at leading stores.