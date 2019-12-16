Philips has launched two new true wireless in-ear headphones in India. The new audio product from Philips supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Philips is offering two wireless headphones – SHB2515 and SHB2505, which are priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 7,999 in India. The company will start selling the two audio products in the coming days. Read on to know more about these in-ear headphones.

The Philips SHB2515 headphones can offer 95 hours of playtime and the SHB2505 model can deliver 15 hours of playtime, as per the company. The first one (SHB2515) comes with a charging case that can also act as a power bank for your mobile phone, which is a good addition. It has 3,350mAh capacity.

The company says that the headphones have a compact and sleek design. They pack 6mm speaker drivers, passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume. The headphones also feature wingtips for a better and more secure fit. Besides, both the audio Philips products are available via all leading online and offline channels in India.

Commenting on the availability of the range, Mr. Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “For millennials, smartphones have become the key source of entertainment for videos, songs and content on the go, therefore good headphones remain the favorite choice of audiophiles as it creates an overall exciting experience. With longer hours of playtime, smart pairing and passive noise isolation, we believe this product is the perfect fit for millennials on the go.”

Separately, last month, Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips launched a new 800 Series Air Purifiers to offer users more options. Air purifiers have gradually increased in popularity as major Indian towns combat increasing levels of pollution. The company has priced the 800 Series Air Purifiers at just Rs 8,995. The company claims that this new lineup is to help users with Asthma, and Allergy.