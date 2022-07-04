Philips SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner launched in India

Philips has officially launched a new range of cordless vacuum cleaners in India. The new SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner is the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio. It comes with 3-in-1 functions and offers both dry and wet cleaning. Also Read - World Asthma Day: Top air purifiers you can buy in India

Some of the vacuum cleaner’s highlights include up to 50 hours of run time and a washable dust filter. Also Read - Philips 8115 4K smart TV review: A healthy contender but one that misses the mark

Philips SpeedPro Aqua Specifications

The Philips SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner comes with a 180-degree suction nozzle and has 3-in-1 functions like a vacuum, mop, and handheld cleaning. The nozzle has LEDs to reveal the hidden dust on the floor. Also Read - This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

The cordless vacuum cleaner is advertised to capture 98 percent of dust and dirt off the floor in each stroke. It is claimed to remove 99 percent of bacteria in one mop.

The vacuum cleaner comes with PowerCyclone 7 technology that separates dust from air and offers better cleaning. It has a max airflow of up to 800 litres per minute and offers up to 50 minutes of runtime on normal mode. On the turbo mode, it offers up to 22 minutes of total runtime.

The SpeedPro Aqua comes with a 0.23-litre clean water tank capacity and a 0.4-litre dust capacity. The filter of the vacuum cleaner is removable and washable, which is great for maintenance.

The SpeedPro Aqua supports different attachments to not only clean the floor, but also to clean the ceiling and shelves.

Philips SpeedPro Price in India

The Philips SpeedPro Aqua costs Rs. 29,995 and comes with a 2-year warranty. The vacuum cleaner is already available for purchase in both online and offline stores in India.

At this pricing, the SpeedPro Aqua rivals the vacuum cleaners from the Dyson brand, especially the Dyson V8 which offers up to 40 minutes of run time and has up to seven accessories. But in terms of pricing, it costs way more than the Speed Pro, coming at Rs. 34,900.