Philips launched 2022 audio range: TWS earphones, sports headphones, and party speakers

PHILIPS has expanded its audio product lineup in India. The company has launched new headphones, party speakers, and true wireless earbuds (TWS), including the Philips TWS TAT2206BK, Philips TAT2236BK, Philips TAA4216BK sports headphones, Philips TAX5206, and Philips TAX3206 party speakers. The new device features a longer playback time, high fidelity sound experience, and party light effect. Also Read - How to download what all Amazon knows about you (you'll be surprised)

Price

The new Philips TAT2206BK and Philips TAT2236BK TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 6,999. They will be available at a special sale price of Rs 3,499 and Rs 3,399, respectively. Also Read - Tork Kratos electric motorcycle with 180 km IDC range launched in India with promised top speed of 105 kmph

Philips TAA4216BK Headphones have been launched at Rs.8,999, and they will be available at a special sale price of Rs 4,699. Also Read - Apple Spring event 2022 expectations: iPhone SE+, new Mac and iPad Air coming soon

The TAX5206 and TAX3206 party speakers come with price tags of Rs 21,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively. These party speakers will be available at a special sale price of Rs 17,990 and Rs 11,690, respectively. The full range of products will be available across online and offline retail stores over the next few weeks.

Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India, said in a statement, “The new Philips Audio range has been designed keeping in mind these needs of our consumers. With up to 35 hours of longer playtime, noise isolation, and IP55 water/dust protection, the new headphones are the perfect companion for when you train, work out, or just want a break.

The company said that these audio products are equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology and high-water resistance.

Philips TAT2206BK and TAT2236BK earbuds specifications

The Philips TAT2206BK and TAT2236BK come with up to 18 hours of playtime with USB C charging. Passive noise isolation and IPX4 splash-proof design deliver a seamless audio experience. There is also a mono mode that allows users to double the talk time using one earbud while the other charges.

The Philips TAT2206BK and TAT2236BK come with up to 18 hours of playtime with USB Type-C charging. They are equipped with passive noise isolation and offer an IPX4 splash-proof design.

Philips TAA4216BK Wireless Sports headphones specifications

The Philips TAA4216BK Wireless Sports Headphones are claimed to have up to 35 hours of battery life. It is said to take less than 2 hours to fully charge. The device supports quick charging and can deliver more than 2 hours of playtime with 15 minutes of charging.

The headphones come with IP55 dust/water protection and have a multi-function button that lets you pause your playlist, take calls, control the volume, and wake up the phone’s voice assistant. The device connects instantly and can remember the previous device with which they were paired and connects automatically.

The headphone ear-cups are detachable for easy cleaning and are filled with cooling gel. It has a 3.5mm audio port which allows them to be connected directly to a compatible phone or music player.

Philips TAX5206 and Philips TAX3206 party speakers specifications

The Philips TAX5206 and Philips TAX3206 Party Speakers come with a built-in battery and are claimed to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. Users can stream playlists via Bluetooth or plugin audio-in or other sources via USB.

The speaker has a mic input (6.3mm). The Philips TAX5206 features a trolley design, while the TAX3206 comes with a built-in carry handle for easy transfer. You can skip tracks and increase the volume directly from the speaker.