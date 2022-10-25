comscore Philips CEO announces 4,000 job cuts due to 'multiple challenges'
  • Home
  • News
  • Philips To Cut Down 4000 Jobs As Company Faces Multiple Challenges Ceo
News

Philips to cut down 4,000 jobs as company faces multiple challenges: CEO

News

Philips reported a net loss of 1.33 billion euros ($1.31 billion) compared with a year-ago profit of 2.97 billion euros.

Untitled design - 2022-10-25T094745.750

Image: Reuters

Tech firm Philips on Monday announced to slash 4,000 jobs as the company faces “multiple challenges” which was reflected in its Q3 earnings. New Philips CEO Roy Jakobs said the move to improve productivity and agility “includes the difficult, but necessary decision to immediately reduce our workforce by around 4,000 roles globally, which we do not take lightly and will implement with respect towards impacted colleagues.” Also Read - Philips launches SpeedPro Aqua cordless vacuum cleaner in India

The job cuts represent over 5 percent of the company’s workforce. Also Read - World Asthma Day: Top air purifiers you can buy in India

“These initial actions are needed to start turning the company around in order to realise Philips’ profitable growth potential and create value for all our stakeholders,” Jakobs added. Also Read - Philips 8115 4K smart TV review: A healthy contender but one that misses the mark

The company reported a net loss of 1.33 billion euros ($1.31 billion) compared with a year-ago profit of 2.97 billion euros.

Jakobs, who took over as CEO last week, is cutting R&D, consolidating suppliers and warehouses as well as adding dual sourcing of components.

“We face multiple challenges and our Q3 2022 performance reflects this. Although Philips’ strategy and solutions resonate with our stakeholders, we have not lived up to their expectations in recent years,” said Jakobs.

“My immediate priority is therefore to improve execution so that we can start rebuilding the trust of patients, consumers and customers, as well as shareholders and our other stakeholders,” he said in a statement.

Jakobs says the company will continue to review areas to further improve its supply operations and simplify the way of working and remove organisational complexity.

“We will elaborate further on our plans for Philips at our fourth quarter and annual results publication in January 2023,” he added.

–IANS

  • Published Date: October 25, 2022 10:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 25, 2022 10:09 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Philips announces to cut down 4,000 jobs worldwide
News
Philips announces to cut down 4,000 jobs worldwide
OnePlus 10T receives update with Jio 5G support: How to check the availability

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T receives update with Jio 5G support: How to check the availability

OnePlus Nord N300 with Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 90Hz refresh rate display launched: Price, availability and more

News

OnePlus Nord N300 with Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 90Hz refresh rate display launched: Price, availability and more

5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023: Report

News

5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023: Report

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Philips announces to cut down 4,000 jobs worldwide

OnePlus Nord N300 with Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 90Hz refresh rate display launched: Price, availability and more

5G service revenue to reach $315 billion globally in 2023: Report

Force Gurkha 5-door interior revealed ahead of launch: Check images, launch date, price here

Harry Potter mobile games magic up $1 billion in global player spending: Check details

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

'Digital art offers a wide reach and brings ideas together more quickly: Sudeepti Tucker

Shopping on Dhanteras 2022? Digital gold starting at Re 1 is good option

Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on WhatsApp, Watch Video for Updates

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops

Features

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000 | From Acer to Realme, Check out these amazing Laptops
Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan X-Trail 4th Generation UNVEILED at Nissan Launch Event 2022, Check out the First Look
Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look

Hands On

Nissan Qashqai UNVEILED at the Nissan Event 2022, Check out the First Look
WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform

Features

WhatsApp Feature Alert !! Top 5 Features and Updates Coming Soon on this messaging platform