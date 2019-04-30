PhonePe introduces ‘keyboard’ app to make UPI-based digital payments easier

Bengaluru-based digital payments firm PhonePe has introduced a new “Keyboard” app that makes it easier for Android users to digitally transact while using other apps. The new keyboard app looks and feels exactly like Google keyboard app that most Android users are used to. However, it includes a dedicated PhonePe button on the top left, just above “Q” which gives you quick access to send and request payments, and check balance. It is an innovative, first of a kind solution that aims to make digital payments easier.

“The PhonePe keyboard is an industry first initiative that will give PhonePe consumers the power to transact seamlessly and securely even while using other apps on their smartphone. PhonePe users no longer need to toggle through multiple apps and they can easily transact while having a conversation with their friends and family on their preferred social platform. The PhonePe keyboard will revolutionize the payments experience and is in line with our constant endeavor to build the best experience for PhonePe users,” said Vishal Gupta, Head of Product, PhonePe.

So, first things first. You will need the PhonePe app installed on your Android phone to be able to use this feature. Once enabled, you can quickly send and request money, even when using other apps. Whether you are typing a tweet or a Facebook status, searching on e-commerce apps such as Flipkart or Amazon, or using apps like Google Docs, Microsoft Word, or typing an e-mail, you can send and request money without having to close that app.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

How to enable PhonePe Keyboard

Step One

As mentioned above, you will need the PhonePe app installed on your Android phone, and set up your UPI ID, and add bank account.

Step Two

Now, open the app, and tap on the “Profile” icon on the top left. Here, you will see options such as My Addresses, My BHIM UPI ID, and more. You will also find an option to “Setup PhonePe keyboard” tap on that, give the required permissions.

Step Three

Now, choose PhonePe keyboard as your default keyboard, and you’re good to go.

Sure, the PhonePe Keyboard is an innovative concept, and if you are one of those who uses UPI-based digital payments solution a lot, it might turn out to be quite helpful. The Flipkart-owned digital payments app has over 150 million users, and an active user base of 50 million. The company also said it drives the highest number of merchant UPI transactions in India. Besides sending and receiving money, the app also lets you make DTH and mobile recharges, make utility bill payments, and more.