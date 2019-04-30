comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • PhonePe introduces ‘keyboard’ app to make UPI-based digital payments easier
News

PhonePe introduces ‘keyboard’ app to make UPI-based digital payments easier

News

PhonePe, one of the popular digital payments platform in India has introduced a new “Keyboard” that eases peer-to-peer transfers. The keyboard app lets you send and receive money using UPI.

phonepe keyboard

Bengaluru-based digital payments firm PhonePe has introduced a new “Keyboard” app that makes it easier for Android users to digitally transact while using other apps. The new keyboard app looks and feels exactly like Google keyboard app that most Android users are used to. However, it includes a dedicated PhonePe button on the top left, just above “Q” which gives you quick access to send and request payments, and check balance. It is an innovative, first of a kind solution that aims to make digital payments easier.

“The PhonePe keyboard is an industry first initiative that will give PhonePe consumers the power to transact seamlessly and securely even while using other apps on their smartphone. PhonePe users no longer need to toggle through multiple apps and they can easily transact while having a conversation with their friends and family on their preferred social platform. The PhonePe keyboard will revolutionize the payments experience and is in line with our constant endeavor to build the best experience for PhonePe users,” said Vishal Gupta, Head of Product, PhonePe.

So, first things first. You will need the PhonePe app installed on your Android phone to be able to use this feature. Once enabled, you can quickly send and request money, even when using other apps. Whether you are typing a tweet or a Facebook status, searching on e-commerce apps such as Flipkart or Amazon, or using apps like Google Docs, Microsoft Word, or typing an e-mail, you can send and request money without having to close that app.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

How to enable PhonePe Keyboard

Step One

As mentioned above, you will need the PhonePe app installed on your Android phone, and set up your UPI ID, and add bank account.

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

Also Read

PhonePe crosses 2 billion transaction milestone, claims 50 million monthly active users

Step Two

Now, open the app, and tap on the “Profile” icon on the top left. Here, you will see options such as My Addresses, My BHIM UPI ID, and more. You will also find an option to “Setup PhonePe keyboard” tap on that, give the required permissions.

Step Three

Now, choose PhonePe keyboard as your default keyboard, and you’re good to go.

PhonePe now lets you directly book train tickets via IRCTC

Also Read

PhonePe now lets you directly book train tickets via IRCTC

Sure, the PhonePe Keyboard is an innovative concept, and if you are one of those who uses UPI-based digital payments solution a lot, it might turn out to be quite helpful. The Flipkart-owned digital payments app has over 150 million users, and an active user base of 50 million. The company also said it drives the highest number of merchant UPI transactions in India. Besides sending and receiving money, the app also lets you make DTH and mobile recharges, make utility bill payments, and more.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 9:38 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
News
Vivo Z3x with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 launched
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

News

OnePlus 7 Pro sketch appears in full-page newspaper ad with more teasers

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Gaming

This groom is taking PUBG addiction to next level

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed

News

Realme 3 Pro next flash sale date revealed
PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments

News

PhonePe Keyboard eases P2P digital payments
Realme 3 Pro to go on first sale today

News

Realme 3 Pro to go on first sale today

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 30 April 2019: दीजिए पांच आसान सवालों के जवाब और जीतें Mi LED Android TV

6,999 रुपये कीमत वाला ट्रिपल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज से होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, यहां से खरीदें

आज दोपहर 12 बजे एक बार फिर सेल पर आएगा Samsung Galaxy M30, नो-कॉस्ट EMI पर यहां से खरीदें

32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Redmi Y3 की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर और फीचर्स

क्रिकेट सीजन के चलते WhatsApp ने पेश किया क्रिकेट स्टिकर्स पैक, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

News

Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
News
Realme 3 new 3GB+64GB variant launching on May 2
Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti

News

Indian Army tweets footprint of Yeti
Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales

News

Google teases hardware announcement for May 7, mentions decline in Pixel sales
Realme 3 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 3 Pro update rolling out
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options

News

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro leaked renders show off four color options