PhonePe now lets you chat and request payments

E-wallet PhonePe recently enabled the use of chat functionality in its app interface. The new feature lets users conveniently chat with people they may want to transact with. The conversation element makes it easier for people to co-ordinate without the need of a separate messaging application.

The chat feature also lets users keep a track of what transactions they have already made with their friends, colleagues and others. The conversations made on the app will maintain history. So, you always have proof of payments made. This is similar to what Google offers with G-Pay, its own UPI-based payment service.

“PhonePe chat makes it really easy for our users to send money to their contacts while having a conversation. A user’s transaction history on the PhonePe app is displayed in the chat flow, making it a highly engaging experience,” said Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO, PhonePe. “In the coming weeks, we will enhance PhonePe chat with features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform,” Chari added.

The feature was launched about a week ago for users of both Android and iOS. The chat feature has since been available to over 185 million users of the app, claims the company. Using the service is pretty simple. You simply open the PhonePe application and you will see two options – Chat and Send. You can click on Chat to converse with the selected contact. Alternatively, you can select Send to send the selected contact funds.

PhonePe also recently launched an ATM service in Delhi NCR. The ATM service allowed users to convert their PhonePe money into cash. The feature allows users to send PhonePe funds to a merchant and get cash in return. Any merchant who wants to be a part of the service and be an ATM can do so by using PhonePe for Business application. The app also lets merchants enable or disable the service when they want.