Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone

Almost a year back, Adobe introduced the Web version of Photoshop for users who do light editing of images and do not use all the Photoshop app features. The Web version was limited to some and was in Beta testing. Now, Adobe is testing its free-to-use version of Photoshop and is planning to open the service to everyone across the world.

Adobe Photoshop Web will be free for everyone

Adobe is currently testing the Web version of Photoshop in Canada. The free-to-use Photoshop on the web will allow users to use some of the features of the Photoshop app on the website. This will be both easy to use and handy for those who want to quickly edit images online.

Adobe is calling the Photoshop web version "freemium," which will be accessible to all regions soon. Interestingly, and unlike earlier, the new free version will offer some of the core Photoshop App features on the web. Instead of basic features, the web version is now said to offer more useful Photoshop app features.

Earlier when the web version was introduced it was merely used by artists to collaborate with others, letting people add tweaks and comments to the image on the web app and submit it back to them. But now, the web version will offer an app-like experience, and that too for free.

The company reveals that it wants more people to use Photoshop so that it becomes more accessible and easier for people to try. Well, that may work, as instead of going through the long process of downloading, installing, and signing up, new users can simply try it out online and later may shift to the app to use the paid version getting access to a plethora of useful features.

“We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product,” said Maria Yap, VP of digital imaging at Adobe (via The Verge).

Photoshop hasn’t revealed the release date of the free-to-use Photoshop web for everyone. But, we expect it to release soon, sometime later this year.