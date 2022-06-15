comscore Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone
Photoshop for web will soon be free-to-use for everyone

Adobe is planning to offer the web version of Photoshop for free to everyone. The free service is currently being tested in Canada.

Almost a year back, Adobe introduced the Web version of Photoshop for users who do light editing of images and do not use all the Photoshop app features. The Web version was limited to some and was in Beta testing. Now, Adobe is testing its free-to-use version of Photoshop and is planning to open the service to everyone across the world. Also Read - OneDrive app to stop supporting cloud sync from March 1, 2022 on these Windows versions

Adobe Photoshop Web will be free for everyone

Adobe is currently testing the Web version of Photoshop in Canada. The free-to-use Photoshop on the web will allow users to use some of the features of the Photoshop app on the website. This will be both easy to use and handy for those who want to quickly edit images online. Also Read - Adobe introduces next-gen Creative Cloud, new collaboration tools for users

Adobe is calling the Photoshop web version “freemium,” which will be accessible to all regions soon. Interestingly, and unlike earlier, the new free version will offer some of the core Photoshop App features on the web. Instead of basic features, the web version is now said to offer more useful Photoshop app features. Also Read - Top 5 photo editing apps for Android: Snapseed, Canva, Adobe Photoshop Express and more

Earlier when the web version was introduced it was merely used by artists to collaborate with others, letting people add tweaks and comments to the image on the web app and submit it back to them. But now, the web version will offer an app-like experience, and that too for free.

The company reveals that it wants more people to use Photoshop so that it becomes more accessible and easier for people to try. Well, that may work, as instead of going through the long process of downloading, installing, and signing up, new users can simply try it out online and later may shift to the app to use the paid version getting access to a plethora of useful features.

“We want to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product,” said Maria Yap, VP of digital imaging at Adobe (via The Verge).

Photoshop hasn’t revealed the release date of the free-to-use Photoshop web for everyone. But, we expect it to release soon, sometime later this year.

  • Published Date: June 15, 2022 10:30 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 15, 2022 10:33 AM IST

