Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL reporting early death of their handsets, no solution yet

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were the last Google flagships that sold in India, and if you are using one of those, there’s some bad news for you. Several Pixel 3 series owners are reporting an early death of their handsets, with the phones not functioning at all. The phones are getting into an EDL mode that prevents any reboot and a chance to flash new software. In short, the Pixel 3 phones are dying. Also Read - Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Going handsfree now "sounds" fun

Based on a report from Ars Technica, several Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL owners have reported this issue on Google’s forums as well as Reddit. These phones are suddenly entering a Qualcomm recovery mode called “Emergency Download (EDL) mode” and are unable to recover the phone from this state. The suspected issue could be related to failing hardware for a batch of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL units. Google is yet to respond on the matter. Also Read - JioPhone Next base model could be priced as cheap as Rs 500: Report

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL handsets dying

The issue has been around for a few months now. The Pixel 3 series was launched in 2018 and that puts it outside of Google’s warranty coverage. Hence, if the issue is related to hardware failure, users have no other option than to go for a new model. Unlike the Pixel 4 series, Google did not extend the warranty on these phones. Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

Issues like this do not bode well for Google at a time when it is trying to jump on to custom manufactured chipsets instead of relying on the traditional Qualcomm chips. The upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use Google’s Tensor chipset that is rumoured to offer the same levels of performance as the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Currently, Google sells the Pixel 4a as its only smartphone offering in India and so far, there haven’t been disastrous issues reported with the same. The newer Pixel 5a is not coming to India and the same stands for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, Google launched the Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds to India at a price of Rs 10,000.

If you are one of the few Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL users in India, it is advised to consider moving to a newer handset as a measure of precaution.