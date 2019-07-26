comscore Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year
  • Home
  • News
  • Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year during the second quarter
News

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year during the second quarter

News

While Google owes success of Pixel 3a to its expanded distribution network, the real reason could be its affordable price and incredible camera.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 12:42 PM IST
google pixel 3a xl review camera 3

Photo Credit - Rehan Hooda

Google Pixel 3a might well be the success that Rick Osterloh has been looking for at the search giant. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced its second quarter earnings today. The company reported a 19 percent year-over-year growth in revenue during the second quarter. While the growth came from ad revenue and cloud business, the hardware division might have performed well for the first time. Alphabet does not provide details for individual business units inside of Google but there is a mention of company’s mobile hardware.

Google Pixel 3a sales better than Pixel 3: Sundar Pichai

During the earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared insights into the mobile division. “With the launch of Pixel 3a in May, overall Pixel unit sales in Q2 grew more than 2x year-over-year,” Pichai announced. The announcement comes on the back of a confirmation that Pixel 3 did not sell well. He noted that the growth was partly driven by the expansion of distribution network beyond its own store and Verizon. With the launch of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, Google started selling its mid-range smartphones via T Mobile, Sprint, US Cellular, Spectrum Mobile and others.

Google Pixel 3a XL Review: A wannabe Nexus with a great camera

Also Read

Google Pixel 3a XL Review: A wannabe Nexus with a great camera

According to TechCrunch, Pichai also revealed that Pixel 3a received Google’s highest Net Promotor Score rating yet. While Google wants people to believe that Pixel 3a has sold well, the benchmark remains unknown. Google does not share official sales number for its Pixel smartphones. Google launched the first Pixel smartphone in 2016 as its premium flagship offering. It was a departure from the previous Nexus-branded smartphones that offered stock Android experience at an affordable price point.

Watch: Google Pixel 3 XL Hands On

With the Pixel 3a Series, the Alphabet company went back to the same business model. The smartphones offer pure Android experience and Pixel-level camera at a mid-range price segment. On DxOMark, the Pixel 3a achieved an overall score of 100, which is just one point shy of Pixel 3. The smartphone has emerged as a viable alternative to OnePlus and Samsung devices on the back of its superior camera. Google has already teased the Pixel 4 and it needs to be seen how that device fares in the face of growing competition.

Features Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 3a
Price 44999 39999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.0-inch full HD+-1080 x 2160 pixels 5.6-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 8MP 8MP
Battery 3,700mAh 3,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3

71000

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
12.2MP
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL

44999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
12MP
Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a

39999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
12MP
  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 12:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
News
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite officially launched in India

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

News

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally

News

WhatsApp now available on KaiOS; rolls out to Nokia 8110 devices globally
Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4

News

Google reportedly collecting face data for its Pixel 4
Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

News

Google Photos on Android gets live video preview feature

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, अब 2GB से कम रैम वाले स्मार्टफोन यूजर्स भी खेल पाएंगे पबजी

Tik Tok पर वीडियो बनाने पर निलंबित पुलिसकर्मी अर्पिता चौधरी के समर्थन में आया सोशल मीडिया, बताया लेडी दबंग

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Beta अपडेट में जुड़ सकते हैं ये बेहतरीन फीचर्स

Smartphone Prices : 2019 में इन प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन की कीमतों में हुई धमाकेदार कटौती

Nokia 6.1 Plus के 6GB रैम वेरिएंट को 10,800 रुपये में खरीदने का मौका, यहां से खरीदें

News

Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon
News
Redmi TV receives certification in China; may launch soon
Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year

News

Pixel 3a helps Google double Pixel sales year-over-year
Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year

News

Vivo V17 with dual pop-up selfie cameras to reportedly launch in India later this year
Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones

News

Google Sound Amplifier app now available for older smartphones
Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business

News

Apple acquires Intel's smartphone modem business