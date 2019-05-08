Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL launched at Google I/O 2019; prices start at Rs 39,999

Putting all the leaks and rumors to bed, Google has finally taken the wraps off the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones at its ongoing I/O 2019. These are the watered-down versions of the flagship Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that were launched last year. Both smartphones lose out on glass back body, wireless charging, dual front cameras, and the high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC. But they do offer the same camera features as the flagship Pixel models. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL price in India, availability

Google has priced the Pixel 3a at Rs 39,999, whereas the Pixel 3a XL will set you back by Rs 44,999. Both smartphones will be available to purchase from Flipkart starting May 15. Registrations for the same will start today. At this price point, the smartphones will compete with the likes of OnePlus 6T, Samsung Galaxy S10e, LG G7 ThinQ and more.

Watch: Android Q First Look

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL specifications and features

Just like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL also share identical hardware. The changes come in the form of screen size and battery capacity. The Pixel 3a comes with a 5.6-inch FHD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio, whereas the bigger model comes with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the displays are covered by Dragon Trail protection to keep scratches at bay.

Under the hood, you have a 10nm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Google has also included the Titan M Security Chip, but the Pixel Visual Core is missing here. In the photography department, you get a 12-megapixel rear snapper of f/1.8 aperture. Google is using the same Sony IMX363 sensor as on the Pixel 3 series. Up front, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture). Camera features like Playground, Night Sight, Portrait Mode and HDR+ are available on the smartphone.

To keep things ticking, you get a 3,000mAh battery on the Pixel 3a, and 3,700mAh one on the Pixel 3a XL. There is also support for 18W fast wired charging. Other features include Pixel Active Edge where you can squeeze the sides to summon Google Assistant, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and more. The smartphones run on Android Pie OS, and are guaranteed software updates for the next three years.

Connectivity wise, you get dual SIM connectivity – one physical SIM and the other is eSIM. Besides, you also get Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.