Pixel 6 may go on sale from October 28 but no clue about launch date

Will the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch just before the iPhone 13’s D-day? The rumours that suggested so sounded unsure, as Google hasn’t seemed that desperate to outdo the iPhone in any given year. Instead, reliable tipster Jon Prosser says that Google may reserve October for the Pixel 6 series, with the phone possibly hitting the shelves on October 28. Also Read - 5 exciting smartphones to launch in September 2021: iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, JioPhone Next, more

In his latest report on FrontPageTech, Prosser says that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may launch sometime in October, with pre-orders expected to go live on October 19. The sale is said to begin on October 28. Prosser has no information about the launch event and there’s no clue as to whether Google will even hold one. After all, the Pixel 5a saw a silent unveiling. Also Read - Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

Pixel 6 series may launch in October

Similar to the previous years, Google has dedicated a webpage to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on its website, revealing a couple of the details months before the actual launch. We know what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may look like, how many cameras will they feature, and what’s powering them. Also Read - Free Fire Max pre-registrations live in India: How to pre-register, in-game rewards and more

In fact, Google has already confirmed its move to its custom Tensor chip instead of a usual Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. This move alone puts Google in the same league as Samsung and Apple, who mostly rely on their own chips to power their flagships. Leaks have previously said that the Tensor chip is most likely to deliver performance on the same level as a Snapdragon 870 chip.

The Pixel 6 Pro is also said to gain three cameras this year, with the previous leak suggesting a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom, and another ultra-wide camera. The standard model is said to retain only two cameras similar to the Pixel 6.

The Pro version is also said to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440×1320 pixels. An in-display fingerprint sensor is also expected to be present.

The Pixel 6 series will see a release in select markets and India will be excluded again. A couple of weeks ago, Google announced the Pixel 5a 5G as the successor to the Pixel 4a in the US and other limited markets. India will continue to be serviced by the old Pixel 4a.