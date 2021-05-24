comscore Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Pixel 6 Pro leaked specs hint at Whitechapel processor, high-end triple cameras and price
News

Pixel 6 Pro leaked specs hint at Whitechapel processor, high-end triple cameras and price

Mobiles

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is said to get a custom chipset for daily performance and a modern-high-end triple camera setup. Check details.

Pixel 6 series

It is an exciting year for Google Pixel fans as the company is expected to bring evolutions for the first time in four years. We already saw how Android 12 looks on the Pixel devices and we also have a fair idea about the Pixel 6 series, thanks to a couple of leaked renders. However, Google engineers aren’t stopping at just another redesign – this year is going to debut a custom new Google chip instead of a Snapdragon chip. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed; will take on OnePlus TV 40-inch

Based on the latest bunch of leaks and rumours, Google is working on its custom Whitechapel processor in collaboration with Samsung. The tip mentions that Google is focusing highly on Machine Learning and AI computing for the Whitechapel chip, which is said to bring it on par with other leading chip manufacturers. Also Read - Google gives another reason to consider Snapdragon-based Android devices

Google working on Whitechapel chip for Pixel 6 Pro

The tipster, who goes by the name of Yogesh, also says that Whitechapel will be built on the 5nm manufacturing process and will deliver performance equivalent to the Snapdragon 870 chip. It will rely on a Mali GPU for all the graphics performance duties. Google is apparently not interested in matching the performance to the Snapdragon 888. Also Read - Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Pixel 6 series

Source: Jon Prosser

This is weird, given that by the time the Pixel 6 Pro launches possibly in October 2021, the Whitechapel chip will essentially be two generations old – Qualcomm reveals its flagship mobile chip in December of every year. On the other hand, this is just a rumour and you should wait until an official announcement from Google.

The Whitechapel chip puts Google in the same elite club of phone manufacturers as the Samsung and Apple, who rely on their own chips for their products. However, the inflow of leaks for the Pixel 6 Pro does not stop there.

Popular tipster Max Weinbach has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro is getting a Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz while the Pixel 6 will get a 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will rely on a 5000mAh capacity battery unit.

Cameras are said to get the largest upgrade ever on the Pixel series. The main camera is said to utilize a 50-megapixel Sony sensor that will be accompanied by a 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. An ultra-wide camera and a colour correction sensor will also be present on the device.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to cost $1,000 at launch while the cheaper Pixel 5a is said to cost lesser than the Pixel 4a.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 24, 2021 6:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price
News
Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price
iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over iQOO 7

News

iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over iQOO 7

Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch

Mobiles

Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch

What is Careplex vitals, how to download and use it to monitor blood oxygen level

Features

What is Careplex vitals, how to download and use it to monitor blood oxygen level

Vivo X60 Curved Screen launches with Exynos SoC, X60 Pro features

Mobiles

Vivo X60 Curved Screen launches with Exynos SoC, X60 Pro features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price

iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over iQOO 7

Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch

Vivo X60 Curved Screen launches with Exynos SoC, X60 Pro features

Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map

What is Careplex vitals, how to download and use it to monitor blood oxygen level

Why was PUBG Mobile banned, what led to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price

News

Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed
Google gives another reason to consider Snapdragon-based Androids

News

Google gives another reason to consider Snapdragon-based Androids
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Smart TVs

Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK फाइल साइज का PUBG Mobile से गहरा 'नाता'

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G में मिलेगा 64MP का प्राइमरी कैमरा, 26 मई को होगा लॉन्च

Redmi Note 8 2021 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP का कैमरा और दमदार बैटरी

Google का नया About this result फीचर तुरंत बता देगा आप असली वेबसाइट पर हैं या फर्जी पर

iQOO Neo 5 Lite 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा के साथ मिलती है 44W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

News

Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price
News
Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price
iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over iQOO 7

News

iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over iQOO 7
Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch

Mobiles

Upcoming Coolpad COOL 20 specs revealed ahead of May 25 launch
Vivo X60 Curved Screen launches with Exynos SoC, X60 Pro features

Mobiles

Vivo X60 Curved Screen launches with Exynos SoC, X60 Pro features
Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India will come with PUBG Mobile-like 'Erangle' map

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Best Sellers