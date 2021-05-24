Pixel 6 Pro leaks: Whitechapel SoC, high-end triple cameras and price

It is an exciting year for Google Pixel fans as the company is expected to bring evolutions for the first time in four years. We already saw how Android 12 looks on the Pixel devices and we also have a fair idea about the Pixel 6 series, thanks to a couple of leaked renders. However, Google engineers aren’t stopping at just another redesign – this year is going to debut a custom new Google chip instead of a Snapdragon chip. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition India launch date revealed; will take on OnePlus TV 40-inch

Based on the latest bunch of leaks and rumours, Google is working on its custom Whitechapel processor in collaboration with Samsung. The tip mentions that Google is focusing highly on Machine Learning and AI computing for the Whitechapel chip, which is said to bring it on par with other leading chip manufacturers.

Google working on Whitechapel chip for Pixel 6 Pro

The tipster, who goes by the name of Yogesh, also says that Whitechapel will be built on the 5nm manufacturing process and will deliver performance equivalent to the Snapdragon 870 chip. It will rely on a Mali GPU for all the graphics performance duties. Google is apparently not interested in matching the performance to the Snapdragon 888.

This is weird, given that by the time the Pixel 6 Pro launches possibly in October 2021, the Whitechapel chip will essentially be two generations old – Qualcomm reveals its flagship mobile chip in December of every year. On the other hand, this is just a rumour and you should wait until an official announcement from Google.

The Whitechapel chip puts Google in the same elite club of phone manufacturers as the Samsung and Apple, who rely on their own chips for their products. However, the inflow of leaks for the Pixel 6 Pro does not stop there.

Popular tipster Max Weinbach has also confirmed that the Pixel 6 Pro is getting a Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz while the Pixel 6 will get a 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will rely on a 5000mAh capacity battery unit.

Cameras are said to get the largest upgrade ever on the Pixel series. The main camera is said to utilize a 50-megapixel Sony sensor that will be accompanied by a 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom. An ultra-wide camera and a colour correction sensor will also be present on the device.

The Pixel 6 Pro is said to cost $1,000 at launch while the cheaper Pixel 5a is said to cost lesser than the Pixel 4a.