Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture

Google is set to launch the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL at an event in New York in October 15. The new Pixel devices are expected to ditch the fingerprint sensor in favor of facial recognition. With the end of fingerprint sensor, existing Pixel users complained that they won’t get gesture functions. But, a new report claims that Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 series will have gesture to access notifications. The feature has been spotted in the Pixel Launcher APK pulled from the Pixel 4.

The existence of gesture inside Pixel Launcher first appeared in a leaked beta build of Android Q/10. However, the feature never surfaced again, raising speculation that it might be axed. Like the previous, the new build reveals that Pixel 4 users will be able to pull down notifications tray by downward swiping from any empty portion of the display. Google might be adding this gesture since the device lacks fingerprint sensor, where Pixel users could swipe down to see notifications.

According to , there aren’t many visual changes to the app but it might include some under-the-hood changes. This could be done in order to make the launcher compatible with Pixel 4’s wallpaper changes and enable support for new theming app. The report also notes that smartphone’s Motion Sense will work in 38 countries. Motion Sense is powered by Project Soli, which relies on advanced radar technology, might be restricted by regions. 9to5Google further reports that the tech will work only in 38 countries.

It will work in the following countries:

American Samoa

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Guam

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

Virgin Islands, U.S.

There were previous reports stating that Project Soli will not work in India. Other notable countries missing out on support for Soli include Japan, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Pixel 4 has leaked a number of times in the past few weeks and we could hear more about the device ahead of its official launch next month.