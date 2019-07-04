Google is finally preparing to bring Night Sight mode to the main camera UI on Pixel smartphones. The change has been spotted in an upcoming version of Google Camera that moves Night Sight next to Portrait option. This new version of Google Camera was spotted in an upcoming release of Android Q that leaked early this morning. It is expected to arrive alongside next beta of Android Q, which brings an updated gesture navigation system.

The current stable release of Google Camera is version 6.2 and the leaked build comes with version 6.3. According to 9to5Google, Google is planning two major changes to the camera application with the next Android Q beta release. The first change is that Night Sight mode is being moved to the main user interface of the Google Camera app. The feature is currently buried in the “More” tab of the app. This makes it cumbersome to activate the feature when you want to do it quickly.

Google Camera 6.3 Update: All you need to know

On Google Camera 6.3, the Night Sight mode is accessible from the main interface and is placed to the left of portrait mode. The Night Sight mode replaces the Panorama mode in the main interface. Apart from the change, the Night Sight mode will continue to be offered as a suggestion when the scene is dark. With the update, Google Camera 6.3 has the following options – Night Sight, Portrait, Camera, Video and More. When you tap on More, there are options such as Panorama, Photo Sphere, Photobooth, Slow Motion, Time Lapse, Playground, Lens and Settings.

The Night Sight has become a standout feature on Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series since it came out last year. The feature has been widely appreciated for capturing brighter pictures with little noise in the low-light environment. By moving it to a prime location, Google is showing that Night Sight is no longer an experiment. It shows that the feature is the key to the success of its camera on Pixel smartphones. With Google Camera 6.3, the search giant is removing white balance/color temperature controls from the app.

With this version, the thermometer icon no longer appears in the top bar of any mode. The feature previously included presets such as Auto, Cloudy, Sunny, Fluorescent, and Tungsten. Other tweaks include the Google Lens icon, which has been updated to the latest version introduced at I/O 2019. Google has renamed the front flash that brightens the screen to “Illumination” from “Flash”. Google Camera 6.3 might debut alongside Android Q or Google might put update it directly via the Play Store.

