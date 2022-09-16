Apple’s newly launched iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India starting 5:30PM today. While those who pre-ordered these devices last week will start getting their deliveries starting today, others will have to either wait for a couple of days until the iPhone 14 variant that they ordered online gets delivered or stand in a queue at a retail store. But now, there is third way using which interested buyers can get their preferred iPhone model within minutes. Eight minutes to precise. Also Read - Apple Store offers cashback as iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro go on sale in India

Blinkit has announced that it will deliver the newly launched iPhone 14 models to buyers within minutes as and when they become available for purchase in the country. Since iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro will go on sale across the country today, Blinkit users will be able to order and get their preferred iPhone 14 models delivered to their doorsteps within minutes. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

This news was announced by Blinkit co-founder Albinder Dhindsa via a post on his official social media accounts. “We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes…Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy,” he wrote in a post on Twitter. Also Read - How to track your medications on Apple Watch, iPhone

But there is a caveat. This service is not available in all the cities where Blinkit is available. The company is currently delivering in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Haridwar, HR-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mohali, Mumbai, Panchkula, Pune, UP-NCR, and Vadodara. Unicorn, on the other hand, has stores in 12 cities across the country, which includes New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, Chandigarh, Patiala, Lucknow and Noida. Instead, this service is available only in Delhi and Mumbai at the moment.

iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy. pic.twitter.com/EjhQ2GFY9A — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 16, 2022

This means that interested buyers in Delhi and Mumbai can order and get iPhone within minutes. Interested buyers in other cities will have to take a longer route to get their hands on the latest iPhone models.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro prices in India

The iPhone 14 starts in India at Rs 79,900 for the variant with 128GB of storage space. The 256GB and the 512GB variant of the device, on the other hand, cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900 respectively.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro starts in India at Rs 1,29,900 for the variant with 128GB of storage space. The 256GB, 512GB and the 1TB variants cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900 in India respectively.