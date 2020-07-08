Play launches PlayGo T44 true wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999

India-based startup Play has launched new set of affordable wireless earbuds and headphones in the country. The company has come out with two products T44 and N82 out of which the first one gets a price tag of Rs 2,999. The T44 wireless earbuds weigh around 3.5 grams and it gets a familiar design. You have the earbuds joined by the stem, similar to Apple’s AirPods. Also Read - Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

The Play buds come with capacitive touch buttons to control music playback. And even let you attend phone calls with a single tap. These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it automatically connects with paired devices once the charging case is opened. Also Read - Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

These earbuds feature echo cancellation and noise reduction for improving audio quality. It gets IPX4 rating making the earbuds sweat-proof. The charging case comes with USB Type C port which can charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than 2 hours. The T44 offer battery life of 20+ hours with the charging case. And with the fully charged earbuds you get 4+ hours of music playback support. The company will reveal pricing and details for the wireless headphone in the coming days. Also Read - Creative Outlier Air Review: Well priced truly wireless earbuds

The TWS earbuds has become highly competitive and flooded with numerous options. You have earbuds starting from as low as Rs 1,599 from known brands like Redmi. Noise, known for its wearables in India launched its latest true wireless earbuds Noise Shots Ergo last month. These are priced at Rs 2,499.

The company notes that the Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 along with voice assistant (Google Assistant and Sir) on Android and iOS. They get IPX7 rating for water resistance from sweat and rain. The Noise Shots Ergo come with a charging case with 400mAh battery and Type-C charging port. These wireless earbuds can offer 5 hours of standalone playback and 15 hours of additional playback with the charging case battery.