comscore Play launches PlayGo T44 true wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Play launches PlayGo T44 true wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999
News

Play launches PlayGo T44 true wireless earbuds for Rs 2,999

News

The startup has launched its latest affordable TWS earbuds in the market which supports Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

  • Published: July 8, 2020 6:28 PM IST
play-go

India-based startup Play has launched new set of affordable wireless earbuds and headphones in the country. The company has come out with two products T44 and N82 out of which the first one gets a price tag of Rs 2,999. The T44 wireless earbuds weigh around 3.5 grams and it gets a familiar design. You have the earbuds joined by the stem, similar to Apple’s AirPods. Also Read - Realme Buds Q available on open sale: Price, offers, and all you need to know

The Play buds come with capacitive touch buttons to control music playback. And even let you attend phone calls with a single tap. These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and it automatically connects with paired devices once the charging case is opened. Also Read - Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

These earbuds feature echo cancellation and noise reduction for improving audio quality. It gets IPX4 rating making the earbuds sweat-proof. The charging case comes with USB Type C port which can charge from 0 to 100 percent in less than 2 hours. The T44 offer battery life of 20+ hours with the charging case. And with the fully charged earbuds you get 4+ hours of music playback support. The company will reveal pricing and details for the wireless headphone in the coming days. Also Read - Creative Outlier Air Review: Well priced truly wireless earbuds

The TWS earbuds has become highly competitive and flooded with numerous options. You have earbuds starting from as low as Rs 1,599 from known brands like Redmi. Noise, known for its wearables in India launched its latest true wireless earbuds Noise Shots Ergo last month. These are priced at Rs 2,499.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

The company notes that the Noise Shots Ergo true wireless earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 along with voice assistant (Google Assistant and Sir) on Android and iOS. They get IPX7 rating for water resistance from sweat and rain. The Noise Shots Ergo come with a charging case with 400mAh battery and Type-C charging port. These wireless earbuds can offer 5 hours of standalone playback and 15 hours of additional playback with the charging case battery.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2020 6:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Realme C11 India launch teased: Check specs, expected price
News
Realme C11 India launch teased: Check specs, expected price
Poco M2 Pro Review

Review

Poco M2 Pro Review

Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

Gaming

Watch Dogs 2 to be give out for free during Ubisoft Forward

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images

Halo 3 coming to PC on July 14 as part of the The Master Chief Collection

Gaming

Halo 3 coming to PC on July 14 as part of the The Master Chief Collection

Most Popular

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Play launches affordable T44 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 2,999

Realme C11 India launch teased: Check specs, expected price

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images

Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival

Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Related Topics

Related Stories

Play launches affordable T44 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 2,999

News

Play launches affordable T44 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 2,999
TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea

News

TikTok Pro scam: Why installing the fake app is a bad idea
Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch

News

Honor 8A update brings June 2020 security patch
Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin

News

Baseus Encok W04 Pro TWS earbuds launched on Xiaomi Youpin
Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

News

Google Chrome for Android finally gets 64-bit version support

हिंदी समाचार

महज एक मिनट में ही बिक गई OnePlus TV, सिर्फ इनते रुपये है कीमत

Realme C11 जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज

लॉकडाउन में भी हजारों करोड़ कमाने वाला गेम, अब हुई इतने हजार की कमाई

PUBG Mobile पर आया Livik Map, 0.19.0 Update के जरिए मिलेगा

Instagram Reels की हुई भारत में एंट्री, टिकटॉक यूजर्स को मिलेगा सहारा!

Latest Videos

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review
5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

News

Play launches affordable T44 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 2,999
News
Play launches affordable T44 wireless earbuds in India at Rs 2,999
Realme C11 India launch teased: Check specs, expected price

News

Realme C11 India launch teased: Check specs, expected price
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra appears in real-world images
Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival

News

Facebook decides to shut down Lasso, its TikTok rival
Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

News

Motorola rolls out Android 10 update for Moto G7 Power: Check details

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers