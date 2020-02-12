comscore PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched with AI-driven ANC | BGR India
PlayGo BH-70 headphones launched in India with AI-driven active noise cancellation

The PlayGo BH-70 headphones feature a bunch of smart features that can be controlled on your Android or iOS device via the PlayGo app.

  Published: February 12, 2020 7:00 PM IST
PlayGo BH-70

Gurgaon based company Play recently launched the PlayGo BH-70 a pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. The headphones feature active AI-driven personalization. This helps the device to automatically calibrate left and right-side audio. Further, it implements features like hybrid active noise cancellation, smart-touch-and-talk and Auto-pause-play features.

The PlayGo BH-70 headphones feature 40mm drivers that churn out a perfect mix of bass and treble balance. The audio accessory also features a big 1,000mAh battery that offers users a battery life of up to 24 hours, claims the brand.

The PlayGo headphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 and feature Apt-X audio codec with built-in CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling microphones. Active noise cancellation is available in various modes. For instance, the transparency mode allows you to hear ambient sound. This lets you stay aware of what’s happening around you. The headphones also support voice commands to control Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri.

“We are proud to launch PlayGo BH-70™- an engineering feat for a combination of microelectronics, sensors, algorithms and design, that we hope will be enjoyed by our audiophile customers. We have tried to put all the necessary features for great user experience and added the best drivers for audiophiles to the product,” said Mr Sandeep Banga, CEO at Play.

The PlayGo BH-70 can be controlled with an app

The AI-powered headphones can be configured on both Android and iOS with the PlayGo application. The smart application allows AI-driven audio curve optimizations. Further, it also has an integrated customisable equalizer with pre-set modes for listening to various genres like Rock, Pop, Jazz and more. “We welcome our consumers to try the PlayGo BH-70 headset and take their wireless audio experience to a different level,” added Banga.

The PlayGo BH-70 headphones come in two color variants. These are graphite black and medallion brown. The headphones are priced at Rs 14,999 and can be purchased from the brand’s website.

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 7:00 PM IST

