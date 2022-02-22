PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Sony India has restocked the company’s next-gen gaming console, PlayStation5. The gaming console will be made available through Sony authorized stores and online retailers like Amazon, GamesTheShop, and ShopatSC on February 22 at 12:00 PM IST for re-pre-orders. It is the second time in 2022 that the PS5 is available for pre-order. The first restock took place on January 18 of this year. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time

The company launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020, and a few months later, Sony India brought PS5 to India on February 2, 2021. Since then, the PS5 has seen a lot of demand in the country, and the console gets sold out very fast. Due to semiconductor shortages and supply chain constraints, Sony has not met the demand for its PS5 globally. Also Read - No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

How to pre-order

You will be able to pre-order Sony PS5 from 12 pm today, i.e., February 22. Both the models will be available on multiple platforms, including Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Games the Shop. You can pre-order it via prepaid gamer cards. Also Read - 16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

You will need an account to buy the PS5 at ShopAtSC, Sony’s website. If you have previously purchased the PS5, you will not be able to buy another from the same account.

PlayStation 5 shortage

In addition to the standard PS5 console, the PS5 Digital Edition went on sale in the country for the first time through Sony Center. But customers had to face many problems during the digital version booking during this period. As such, only limited units were available. According to the report, one can expect more PS5 digital versions, but nothing is clear about the new accessories.

This is for the 13th time since the launch that the PS5 is made available for pre-booking. Sony recently said that it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021. Reportedly, a total of 17.3 million units have been shipped as of December 31. Notably, the gaming division’s revenue fell 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 percent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million) as per Verge.

In addition, Sony’s important image sensor division had a good quarter, with sales up 22 percent year over year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).

Price

As far as price is concerned, the Sony PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. However, the cost of the Digital Edition is Rs 39,990. The latter does not have a Blu-ray Disc drive about the difference between these two consoles. Currently, the tech giant has not given information about the shipping and availability date of the console.