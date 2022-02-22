comscore PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more
  • Home
  • News
  • PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition online
News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition online

News

Due to semiconductor shortages and supply chain constraints, Sony has not met the demand for its PS5 globally. You will need an account to buy the PS5 at ShopAtSC, Sony's website. If you have previously purchased the PS5, you won't be able to buy another from the same account.

PS5

Sony India has restocked the company’s next-gen gaming console, PlayStation5. The gaming console will be made available through Sony authorized stores and online retailers like Amazon, GamesTheShop, and ShopatSC on February 22 at 12:00 PM IST for re-pre-orders. It is the second time in 2022 that the PS5 is available for pre-order. The first restock took place on January 18 of this year. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time

The company launched PlayStation 5 in November 2020, and a few months later, Sony India brought PS5 to India on February 2, 2021. Since then, the PS5 has seen a lot of demand in the country, and the console gets sold out very fast. Due to semiconductor shortages and supply chain constraints, Sony has not met the demand for its PS5 globally. Also Read - No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation 5, Sony PS5, New Sony PS5 sale, PS5 pre-order date, How to get PS5, ps5 sale date, Ps5 price

PlayStation 5 second sale of 2022 February 22

How to pre-order

You will be able to pre-order Sony PS5 from 12 pm today, i.e., February 22. Both the models will be available on multiple platforms, including Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Sony Centre, Vijay Sales, Games the Shop. You can pre-order it via prepaid gamer cards. Also Read - 16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

You will need an account to buy the PS5 at ShopAtSC, Sony’s website. If you have previously purchased the PS5, you will not be able to buy another from the same account.

PlayStation 5 shortage

In addition to the standard PS5 console, the PS5 Digital Edition went on sale in the country for the first time through Sony Center. But customers had to face many problems during the digital version booking during this period. As such, only limited units were available. According to the report, one can expect more PS5 digital versions, but nothing is clear about the new accessories.

This is for the 13th time since the launch that the PS5 is made available for pre-booking. Sony recently said that it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021. Reportedly, a total of 17.3 million units have been shipped as of December 31. Notably, the gaming division’s revenue fell 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 percent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million) as per Verge.

In addition, Sony’s important image sensor division had a good quarter, with sales up 22 percent year over year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).

Price

As far as price is concerned, the Sony PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. However, the cost of the Digital Edition is Rs 39,990. The latter does not have a Blu-ray Disc drive about the difference between these two consoles. Currently, the tech giant has not given information about the shipping and availability date of the console.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today in India at 12 pm
PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

News

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

Best laptops under Rs 35,000 (February 2022): Check out list here

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 35,000 (February 2022): Check out list here

Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

Photo Gallery

Best laptops under Rs 35,000 in India (February 2022): Check out list here

How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories

How To

How to add multiple photos to your Instagram Stories

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

What is all the hype around WiFi 7?

Poco M4 Pro 5G first impression: Same interior with dazzling new exterior

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more
Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-order date out: How to make sure you get one this time
No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch
16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

News

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles
Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

Gaming

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G की आज भारत में पहली सेल, मिलेगा 1500 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Garena Free Fire में इस तरह मिलेंगी एक से बढ़कर एक वेपन लूट क्रेट, जानें तरीका

Daiwa ने लॉन्च किए 32 और 39-इंच के नए Smart TV, कीमत 11,990 रुपये से शुरू

iQOO Z5 Review (long-term): मिड-रेंज में 'परफेक्शन' का दम

Free Fire MAX में बिना मेहनत फ्री मिलेंगे रूम कार्ड और जबरदस्त इमोट, जानें तरीका

Latest Videos

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

Reviews

Oppo Reno 7 5G Review

News

PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more
News
PlayStation 5 restock on February 22: How to pre-order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition via ShopATSC, Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma, and more
Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

News

Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990
OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro White colour variant inspired by Pandas launched: Check details
Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla free trial between Feb 24-28: How to play

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers