PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi shrugs off metaverse, says VR headsets are annoying

"Headsets are simply annoying," PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi said in a recent interview.

PS creator Ken Kutaragi

Image: Wikimedia

Metaverse is a ranging trend in the tech industry right now. While companies are throwing millions into developing this technology, there are some who believe that this trend is, well, pointless. PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi in an interview with Bloomberg recently shrugged off the metaverse as the next big evolution. He also shared his views on the AR (augmented reality)/ VR (virtual reality) based headsets that are considered to be the bridges to the virtual worlds. Also Read - Xbox boss says Activision is not acquired to 'pull communities away' from PlayStation

“Being in the real world is very important, but the metaverse is about making quasi-real in the virtual world, and I can’t see the point of doing it,” the entrepreneur said, adding that being in a metaverse is no different from being on anonymous message-board sites. Also Read - Meet India’s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

He also shared his views on the AR/VR headsets that companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Sony are racing to develop. Kutaragi believes that these headsets isolate people from the real world and that they divide rather than unify the real world with the virtual world. “Headsets would isolate you from the real world, and I can’t agree with that..Headsets are simply annoying,” he added. Also Read - Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Kutaragi helped Sony Interactive Entertainment in creating its video gaming businesses back in the 1990s. He oversaw the development of several PlayStation platforms including PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP. He left the company in 2007, way before PS4 came out. He now heads a robotic platform called Ascent, which aims to blend the real world with cyberspace in a gadget-less way.

It is worth noting that the PlayStation creator is not the only tech executive that has spoken out against the hype around the metaverse. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared that he is not entirely convinced with the entire metaverse trend and that it was ‘buzzword-y’. “I don’t know if I necessarily buy into this metaverse stuff,” Musk said in an interview with Youtube channel The Babylon Bee last month.

He also mocked the use of AR/VR headsets for accessing metaverse saying, “you can put a TV on your nose…It gets uncomfortable to have this thing strapped to your head the whole time.”

  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 2:09 PM IST

