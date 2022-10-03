comscore PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 revealed: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more
PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 announced: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

According to reliable tipster Rishi Alwani, starting October 5, physical editions of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and more.

PlayStation Diwali sale 2022 announced: Check discounts on Spider-Man, Uncharted, Horizon Forbidden West and more

PlayStation has reportedly unveiled the deals on several major titles on both the PS4 and PS5. According to reliable tipster Rishi Alwani, starting October 5, physical editions of games like Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and more will be discounted with retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart as well as Games The Shop. Also Read - PlayStation Plus October games revealed: Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and more

Take a look at the best PlayStation games available at discounted prices during the Sony India Diwali sale here:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition at Rs. 1,999 — earlier Rs. 2,999 Also Read - Popular games releasing in October 2022: Bayonetta 3, Scorn, Gotham Knights and more

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at Rs. 3,999 — earlier Rs. 4,999 Also Read - Sony PlayStation State of Play announced: What to expect and where to watch

Gran Turismo 7 at Rs. 3,999 — earlier Rs. 4,999

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart at Rs. 2,999 — earlier Rs. 4,999

Demon’s Souls at Rs. 2,999 — earlier Rs. 4,999

Returnal at Rs. 3,999 — earlier Rs. 4,999

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,499 — earlier Rs. 3,999

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,999 — earlier Rs. 2,999

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,999 — earlier Rs. 4,999

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 2,999 — earlier Rs. 3,999

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut at Rs. 2,999 — earlier Rs. 3,999

Sony PS5 Price in India

To recall, the Sony PlayStation 5 Standard version with the disk is priced at Rs 349,990 while the digital version will be priced at Rs 39,990. the PS5 Digital Edition without the blu-ray disc drive will be available for Rs. 39,990 in India. E-commerce portals are also offering the standard PS5 bundled with the Grand Turismo 7 game for Rs. 54,990.

Sony PS5 price, specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 comes with 8K gaming support at up to 120fps. It also comes with support for 4K TV gaming, which can enable a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay. PS5 also gets HDR TV tech.

There’s also support for Tempest 3D AudioTech that will ensure an immersive gaming experience through headphones or TV speakers. The Dual Sense controller enables the arguably best haptics feedback.

The new Sony console also comes with a variety of exclusive titles such as Spider-Man Miles Morale, Demon’s Souls, Ratchet and Clank: Rift

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 3:51 PM IST
