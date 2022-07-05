PM Modi launches four new digital initiatives in India: Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Digital India Week 2022 in India on Monday. In addition to inaugurating the event in Gandhinagar, PM Modi also launched four new digital schemes in India. These schemes are Digital India Bhashini, Digital India Genesis, Indiastack.global and MyScheme. Also Read - Foxconn Chairman meets PM Modi to discuss EV manufacturing plan in India

Digital India Bhashini scheme

This scheme will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access. It will also help in creating content in Indian languages. In addition to this, the scheme will focus on building AI-based language technology solutions for Indian languages along with the creation of multilingual datasets. The government says that the Digital India Bhashini scheme will enable massive citizen engagement to build these datasets through a crowdsourcing initiative called BhashaDaan.

Digital India GENESIS

Digital India GENESIS is the short for Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups. It intends to create a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, in a bid to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in tier-II and tier-III cities of India. This scheme has a total outlay of ₹750 Crore.

Indiastack.global

Indiastack.global is a global repository of key projects implemented under India Stack like Aadhaar, UPI, Digilocker, Cowin Vaccination Platform, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), DIKSHA Platform and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission. This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader in building Digital Transformation projects at a population scale and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions.

MyScheme

MyScheme is a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for. Along with this scheme, PM Modi also announced the Meri Pehchaan scheme which aims to provide a single set of credentials to multiple online applications or services.

C2S programme

Lastly, PM Modi also announced the first cohort of 30 Institutions that will be supported under Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme. Notably, the C2S Programme aims to train manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at bachelors, masters and research levels, and promote the growth of startups working in the area of semiconductor design in India. It offers to mentor at the organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions.

“India is working on the target of taking electronics manufacturing to more than $ 300 billion in the next three-four years,” PM Modi said on the occasion.

“India wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker,” he added.