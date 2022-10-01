PM Modi to launch 5G in India today at India Mobile Congress 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the next generation 5G wireless communication services in India on the inaugural day of the India Mobile Congress. Announced in August, the 5G services will be available through the leading telecom service providers, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, while BSNL will likely miss out jumping on the bandwagon. But while Modi’s announcement today will mark the commencement of 5G deployment in India, you are likely to receive the services sometime towards mid-October. Also Read - India Mobile Congress 2022: Vodafone Idea to launch 5G cloud gaming service in India

Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel's chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Vodafone Idea's chairman KM Birla will join the prime minister on stage to kick off services. While Jio said it will begin 5G services around Diwali in four metropolitan cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata – on Diwali, Airtel claimed its 5G services will be available to its users by October. Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, did not specify a particular timeline, so Birla's announcement today may reveal that.

The Minister of State for Communication (MoS) Devusinh Chauhan recently said India would get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years. He made these comments while holding bilateral talks with the Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova on the sideline of Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Bucharest, Romania.

5G will offer dramatically higher speeds than the existing 4G network. Only a 5G-enabled phone can run 5G services, but the utility will not be limited to just consumer services. 5G will prove to be instrumental in the growth of various sectors in India, the details on which are likely to emerge at the India Mobile Congress today. If you are unsure about 5G and how to use it, here is our explainer that you should read.