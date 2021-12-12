Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account was hacked for a brief period. During that period the official account of PM shared a tweet on cryptocurrency. Once the Twitter account was restored, the Tweets with malicious spams were deleted. However, many users managed to get a screengrab of the tweet. Also Read - Twitter is testing a TikTok-like format for its Explore Tab; also tests one-time warning feature

In a tweet, explaining the fake posts, the PMO official account stated, “The Twitter handle of PM

@narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored."

The hacked account sent out tweets that shared Bitcoin related post which said, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country. Hurry up…The future has come today!”

Yes PM modi twitter handle @narendramodi got hacked for few minutes. pic.twitter.com/3V19vqsPQN — Facts check (@Facts_chek) December 11, 2021

Responding to the hacking incident, Twitter issued an official statement saying, “We have 24×7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity.”

Twitter carried out an investigation and claimed that there were no other signs of compromised accounts. The social media platform claimed, “Our investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time.”

At the time of writing this article, PM Modi’s official Twitter handle has a follower-base of 73.4 million accounts. “Hacked” started trending on Twitter after PM’s account was compromised. It is still one of the top trending topics on the micro-blogging site.