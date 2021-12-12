comscore PM Modi's official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared 
  • Home
  • News
  • PM Modi's official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared 
News

PM Modi's official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared 

News

Once the Twitter account was restored, the Tweets with malicious spams were deleted.

Modi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account was hacked for a brief period. During that period the official account of PM shared a tweet on cryptocurrency. Once the Twitter account was restored, the Tweets with malicious spams were deleted. However, many users managed to get a screengrab of the tweet. Also Read - Twitter is testing a TikTok-like format for its Explore Tab; also tests one-time warning feature

In a tweet, explaining the fake posts, the PMO official account stated, “The Twitter handle of PM
@narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.” Also Read - How to post tweets in your own voice via iPhone and iPad

The hacked account sent out tweets that shared Bitcoin related post which said, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country. Hurry up…The future has come today!”

Responding to the hacking incident, Twitter issued an official statement saying, “We have 24×7 open lines of communication with the PM’s Office and our teams took necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity.”

Twitter carried out an investigation and claimed that there were no other signs of compromised accounts. The social media platform claimed, “Our investigation has revealed that there are no signs of any other impacted accounts at this time.”

At the time of writing this article, PM Modi’s official Twitter handle has a follower-base of 73.4 million accounts.  “Hacked” started trending on Twitter after PM’s account was compromised. It is still one of the top trending topics on the micro-blogging site.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 12, 2021 9:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2021 10:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared
News
PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Marvel Studios Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January

Entertainment

Marvel Studios Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January

Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom call takes time off

News

Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom call takes time off

Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Marvel Studios Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January

Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom call takes time off

Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared

News

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared
Twitter to revamp its explore section UI and introduce one-time warnings

Apps

Twitter to revamp its explore section UI and introduce one-time warnings
How to post Voice tweets on Twitter via iPhone and iPad: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to post Voice tweets on Twitter via iPhone and iPad: Follow these simple steps
Why top executives are leaving big tech companies

Opinions

Why top executives are leaving big tech companies
Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021

Apps

Twitter reveals most retweeted, liked tweets in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

PM Modi का ट्विटर अकाउंट हैक, हैकर ने किया ऐसा ट्वीट

BGMI में अपनाएं ये 5 आसान तरीके और बढ़ाएं रैंकिंग

फ्री फायर में जीतेंगे हर लेवल पर ये धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जुड़ा एक और लेवल

Free Fire: आज के ये रिडीम कोड्स दिलाएंगे कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

सस्ते स्मार्टफोन में बिना किसी परेशानी के कैसे खेलें Free Fire? यहां जानें एक बिल्कुल आसान तरीका

Latest Videos

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages

News

Sony stops ZV-E10 vlogging camera production due to semiconductor shortages
Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera

News

Samsung Rollable Smartwatch May Come With Expandable Display, Center Camera
Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series

News

Samsung Announces Irresistible Offers on Galaxy S21 Series
Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

Noise to launch hi-end audio wearable in partnership with Bragi

News

PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared
News
PM Modi official Twitter account hacked for brief period, fake cryptocurrency tweets shared
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra or Note spotted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Marvel Studios Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January

Entertainment

Marvel Studios Eternals coming to Disney+ Hotstar in January
Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom call takes time off

News

Better.com CEO who fired 900 employees on Zoom call takes time off
Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

Electric Vehicle

Tesla Cybertruck spotted testing with new design, equipment changes

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers