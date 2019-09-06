Chandrayaan 2: PM asks people to watch the final descent to the Moon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the Moon. He also asked people to share their photo on social media in a tweet. The caption to the tweet read, “I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan-2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too.” The Prime Minister will be at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) headquarters in Bengaluru to watch the final descent.

Chandrayaan 2 final descent updates

Officials said Modi will witness the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar south pole from Satellite Control Centre (SCC). The SCC is part of the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). He will also interact with the winners of the ‘space quiz’, a quiz for students between classes 8 and 10. Officials said Modi’s visit to ISRO will boost the morale of its space scientists and inspire the youngsters.

I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan – 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2019

Modi earlier said the Chandrayaan-2 mission was “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that it is a fully indigenous mission”. ISRO revealed “The lander Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 01:00 to 02:00 hrs IST on Sept 7, 2019.” As previously reported, the Moon lander is scheduled to touch down between 01:30 AM to 02:30 AM.

ISRO has selected two different landing sites for the Moon lander. The first landing site is the primary option while the second site is more of a backup for the mission. The lander will select the final landing site once it is just about 100 meters from the surface of the Moon. The lander will collect and then analyze the data to make the decision in a matter of seconds. ISRO will start a live stream and broadcast of the mission starting from 1:10 AM tonight.

With inputs from IANS