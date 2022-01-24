Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a hologram statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate on Sunday. The statue was unveiled to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. Also Read - WEF Davos Agenda: PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies

PM Modi said that the Hologram statue of Netaji will be placed until the granite statue is installed at the same location. No specific timeline has been revealed as to by when the granite statue will be built and installed.

For people who do not know what is hologram and how the newly built hologram statue of Netaji works, here's all you need to know.

What is a hologram?

In simple words, holograms are virtual 3D images created with the help of the interference of light beams that reflect real physical objects.

The key idea behind setting up a hologram statue is to project an image in a way that looks realistic and visible from all sides.

To get the best view of a hologram, you must walk around it and the 3D image should appear more like a real-life object.

How does Netaji’s Statue work?

As per officials in the Ministry of Culture, Netaji’s hologram is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector and will be placed until the granite statue is developed completely. Officials explained that a “90 percent transparent” holographic screen has been put up in a way that is not visible to visitors.

“The size of the hologram statue is 28×6 feet, same as the actual granite statue, and it will continue to be beamed from sunset to sunrise every day till the actual statue comes in,” an official said. The graphic model of the statue has been designed by a team from the National Gallery of Modern Art, under its Director-General Adwaita Gadanayak.

The quality of the holographic screen is important to create a hologram. The screen should be placed in a way that it gives an impression of a 3D image floating naturally on air and not coming from a screen.

The exact pricing to set up Netaji’s hologram statue hasn’t been revealed by the government yet.