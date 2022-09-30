PM Narendra Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch the 5G mobile service in the country tomorrow in the presence of Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal of Airtel and Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone Idea, while giving the keynote address at the Indian Mobile Congress 2022. Also Read - 5G network in India: 100 mn Indian mobile users are ready to upgrade in 2023

The official website of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) shows that PM Modi will be inaugurating the annual event, which is jointly held by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and launch 5G services in India on October 1.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce the Inauguration of "India Mobile Congress 2022″ by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Join us at Pragati Maidan on October 01 – 04, 2022 to witness the biggest Technology event of Aisa," IMC wrote in a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

Recently, Minister of State for Communication (MoS) Devusinh Chauhan has said that India will get countrywide 5G coverage in a couple of years. The MoS made these comments while holding bilateral talks with the Russian Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Bella Cherkesova on the sideline of Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in Bucharest, Romania.

During the bilateral talks, the Minister of State for Communication said that the government of India has formed a Technology Innovation Group for design and development of 6G technology by 2030. He said that there are many areas where Russia and India can collaborate which include development of 5G use cases, design 6G technology, IoT, M2M (machine to machine), cyber security and developing reliable last mile solution.

Reliance Jio is planning to roll out Jio 5G by this Diwali 2022 across multiple key cities. “We plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country,” Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Ltd is all set to launch its 5G services and will cover urban India by 2023-end. “By December, we should have coverage in key metros. After that, we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country,” Gopal Vittal, the chief executive of the second largest telecom operator said earlier this month.

Just like 3G and 4G, telcos will soon announce dedicated 5G tariff plans and according to industry experts, consumers may pay more to access the 5G services on their devices.

According to an Ericsson report, more than 100 million users with 5G-ready smartphones in India wish to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023, while more than half of them are open to upgrading to a higher data tier plan in the next 12 months. The Indian smartphone users in urban centres are waiting to upgrade to 5G as it gets rolled out next month, and intent to upgrade to 5G in urban India is two times higher than in markets like the UK and US where 5G services are available.

The study, carried out in the second quarter of this year, reflects the views of 300 million daily smartphone users in urban centres. The users are even willing to pay a 45 percent premium for a plan bundled with novel experiences, the findings showed, which could be a delight for internet service providers ready with 5G, said the study.