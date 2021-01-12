comscore Poco becomes third-largest smartphone brand in India
Poco is now the third-largest smartphone maker in India, discounts Poco C3 for limited time

Poco M2 and Poco C3 became the top smartphones that had the highest demand in the country, as per Counterpoint India Smartphone Monthly Model Tracker 2020

Poco has set a new milestone in India. The smartphone maker has now become the third-largest phone brand in the company, as per a new report by Counterpoint Research. The company has taken over Realme and OnePlus, which now stand in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

Poco now the third-largest phone brand in India

The company sits in third position in terms of online sales. According to Counterpoint India Smartphone Monthly Model Tracker 2020 (November), the Poco M2 and the Poco C3 are among the top three smartphones with a maximum demand in the country. As for the first position, Xiaomi still rules the Indian market, followed by Samsung in the second position. Also Read - Poco M2, Poco C3 are now cheaper in India: Check out the new prices

For those who don’t know, Poco started off as a Xiaomi subsidiary in 2018 with the launch of the best-selling Poco F1 only to become an independent brand at the beginning of 2020. Also Read - Poco F2 India launch teased, coming soon

Since then, the brand has added the Poco X2, the Poco M2, the Poco M2 Pro, and the Poco C3 to its portfolio. With the M and the C series, Poco began inclining towards the budget smartphones, adhering to the needs of the Indian audience, given the Coronavirus pandemic and the need for affordable devices.

Commenting on the success and this milestone, Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India said, “As a young brand, which started operating independently only in February 2020, we created many milestones in the recent past. Within the first 10 months of becoming independent, we are the 3rd largest online smartphone player in the market and even sold over 1 million units within the first week of the Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart. These achievements underscore consumers’ overwhelming endorsement of POCO’s brand philosophy of “Everything you need and nothing you don’t’’. It is their constant trust in us which has further helped us feature as the number 3 online smartphone brand in the market.

To recall, Poco attained the fourth position in Q3 2020 in India but has now risen to the third spot in November 2020.

While we don’t know what else is in the pipeline, Poco has suggested that it is all set to ‘take it to the next level’ in 2021 with a number of devices that will be high on specs and low on prices.

To celebrate the milestone the company has achieved, it has discounted the Poco C3 for a limited time. The Poco C3 (3GB/32GB) is priced at Rs. 6,999 and the Poco C3 (4GB/64GB) is priced at Rs. 7,999.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 1:07 PM IST

