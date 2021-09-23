Poco C-series is likely adding a new smartphone, as the company has teased the launch of its next budget smartphone in India. The teaser doesn’t mention the smartphone name, except for the tag line saying ‘C U Soon.’ Reports speculate that it could be the C3 successor, likely dubbed as Poco C4. Also Read - Best 8GB RAM phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in September 2021

Poco C-series smartphone launch in India teased, is it the Poco C4?

Poco in its official Twitter India handle confirmed that it will reveal a smartphone on September 30 in India. The teaser image doesn't clearly mention any detail about the device name but reports heavily speculate that it could be the Poco C4 smartphone. The upcoming Poco C-series smartphone launch event will commence at 12 PM IST next week.

While there is little to no information about this mysterious Poco phone, we believe the rumour mill to release details in the coming few days before its official debut. To recall, the Poco C3 was launched in India last October for a price starting at Rs 7,499. The phone received a price cut earlier this year and it currently retails at a starting price of Rs 7,349 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 4GB RAM/64GB storage option is now available for purchase at Rs 8,349 as against the original price of Rs 8,999.

As for the specifications, Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixel resolution) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM. For photography, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone boots Android 10 with custom ROM skin MIUI 12 on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a micro-USB port.

While Poco is gearing up to showcase its next budget smartphone in India, Xiaomi’s other spin-off Redmi is also prepping to unveil two new models under the Redmi 9 series. As per reports, the Chinese brand is tipped to introduce Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport soon. The former could likely fall under Rs 15,000, meanwhile, the latter is speculated to be a budget offering. You can read about the upcoming Redmi 9 series smartphones here.