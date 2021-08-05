Poco C3 found 2 million buyers since 9 months of market presence

It’s no surprise that some of the world’s highest-selling smartphones are affordable entry-level Android smartphones amongst iPhones. Hence, when Poco says it managed to ship 2 million units of the Poco C3, it doesn’t surprise. The phone has achieved the feat within 9 months of its launch in the market, which is a big deal for a new brand like Poco. Also Read - Best battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 10T, Realme Narzo 30 and more

Starting at Rs 7,499, the Poco C3 is the most affordable phone from Poco and one of the cheapest Android phones you can buy in the market. It is loosely based on the Redmi 9 series devices, which is a usual trend for Poco these days. We reviewed the phone last year and found it to be a good option in the budget smartphone space.

Poco C3 finds 2 million buyers

Despite staying around for 9 months, which is an eternity these days in the world of smartphones, the Poco C3 remains a good option. The phone is built around the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, features a 6.4-inch HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery with a USB-C charging system, a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel macro + 2-megapixel depth triple camera system, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

However, Poco has directed its efforts towards the higher tier models this year. The Poco M3 Pro 5G marked Poco’s entry into the affordable 5G smartphone space under Rs 15,000. In the sub-Rs 30,000 space, it is the Poco F3 GT that has the duty of bringing back Poco to the forefront of the flagship killer segment it started its journey with.

The Poco F3 GT is currently the most affordable gaming-spec smartphone you can buy this year. With a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 at the helm and dedicated shoulder triggers on the sides, you have basically got a cut-price ROG Phone 3. A massive 5000mAh battery accompanied by a 67W fast charging solution makes the Poco F3 GT the right choice for most mobile gamers on a budget.

Poco also announced the Poco X3 GT globally as another of its midrange offering with a Dimensity 1100 chipset. However, this phone isn’t coming to India and buyers u the sub-Rs 20,000 space will have to make do with the Poco X3 Pro, which offers a Snapdragon 860 chipset.