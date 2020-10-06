comscore Poco C3 India launch today: Live stream details, expected specs and price
Poco C3 India launch today: Live stream details, expected specifications and price

A teaser by Poco states that the new Poco C3 smartphone will be priced in India under Rs 10,000.

  Updated: October 6, 2020 9:23 AM IST
The Poco C3 is all set to launch in India today. The device will likely be up for sale through Flipkart after the official launch. The Poco C3 launch event will kick off at 12:00PM today, and it will live-streamed via the Loco game streaming app.  You can also watch the event via the company’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.  We have also embedded the launch link below, so you can watch it here. Also Read - Poco X3 with 120Hz display set to go on sale today: India price, specs and other details

Some previous rumors suggest that the Poco C3 will be priced at Rs 10,990 in India, which might be for the 4GB  RAM + 64GB storage variant. However, the teaser by Poco states that the phone will cost under Rs 10,000. The budget device is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery, a big display, and a MediaTek chip. Read on to know more about the Poco C3. Also Read - Poco C3 with 13-megapixel triple camera setup launching in India soon; Check expected price, specifications

Poco C3: Expected specifications

If rumors are to be believed and the smartphone is indeed a new version of the Redmi 9C, then the Poco C3 is likely to have a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 260ppi, and 400nits brightness. The phone will run Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. The company is expected to offer storage expansion option by up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset will have a waterdrop-style notched display design.

Some specifications have already been confirmed by the brand. The C3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core SoC, coupled with the Adreno 610 GPU. The smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging. Other features include 4G VoLTE connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro USB 2.0 port. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The budget smartphone will be available for purchase in a Blue color finish.

  • Published Date: October 6, 2020 9:20 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2020 9:23 AM IST

Best Sellers