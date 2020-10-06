comscore Poco C3 with entry-level price, triple-rear camera launched in India
Poco C3 with entry-level price, triple-rear camera launched in India

Poco C3 is just a rebranded Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June. Here's all you need to know.

  Published: October 6, 2020 1:00 PM IST
Xiaomi’s Poco has launched one more smartphone in India, and this time around, it’s an entry-level smartphone. The Chinese company has introduced Poco C3 for the Indian market today. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display and a large battery. Even though Poco brands itself as an independent entity from Xiaomi, the Poco C3 is just a rebranded Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia back in June. Here’s all you need to know. Also Read - Infinix Smart 4 Plus to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Check details

Price in India, availability

The Poco C3 has been priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in two variants of 3GB + 32GB configuration model and 4GB + 64GB configuration model. The 4GB model will cost you Rs 8,999. At present, the company is keeping it an introductory price. So we might see an increase in the price after few sales. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10 flash sale today at 12PM: Check offers, price and more

The Poco C3 will be made available starting October 16 via Flipkart only. To note, Xiaomi doesn’t sell Poco smartphones on its website or retail stores. The phone will offered in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black color options. Also Read - Poco C3 India launch today: Live stream details, expected specifications and price

Poco C3

Specifications, features

The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with 3GB and 4GB of RAM. The 3GB RAM variant offers 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM model packs 64GB storage.

In the camera department, the Poco C3 features a triple-rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is also a 5-megapixel camera in waterdrop-notch for selfies and video calling.

The connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The handset comes backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging using Micro-USB port. The handset runs ‘MIUI 12 for Poco’ based on Android 10.

Best Sellers