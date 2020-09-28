Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

When Poco was first born, it was labeled as a “flagship killer” which sold high-end phones at affordable prices, far below most other manufacturers. But that is no longer the case. Currently, the Xiaomi sub-brand has started releasing mid-range smartphones. Now the brand is hitting the Indian mid-range segment again with the upcoming Poco C3. Also Read - Poco X3 vs Realme 7 Pro comparison: Which midrange phone is worth buying?

These include the Poco M2 and Poco X3. Now, we will soon see a new mid-range smartphone from Poco called Poco C3 whose existence was revealed after receiving several important certifications in July. While there has been no official information regarding its launch, but signs of the Poco C3 begin to appear. That's because the alleged retail box belonging to Poco C3 has just leaked online, which is a sign that the smartphone could debut in the near future.

The Poco C3 retail box shared by a user on Telegram shows that the new phone from Poco has a 4GB RAM variant and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with the model number M2006C3MI, similar to the one we previously saw in the Bluetooth SIG and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

Unfortunately, from the retail box, we didn’t get much information. However, the model number M2006C3MI belonging to Poco C3 looks similar to the Redmi 9C (M2006C3MG). For that reason, it seems that the Poco C3 will be launched as a renamed version of the Redmi 9C.

This is in line with what has been rumored so far. Not so surprising, considering that Poco has released several new smartphones which are actually smartphones belonging to Redmi which only changed its name to their brand. Therefore, the Poco C3 specifications are unlikely to be much different from those offered by the Redmi 9C, which was recently launched in Indonesia.

Redmi 9C specifications

To recall, Redmi 9C comes with a 6.53-inch Dot Drop Display design with HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels) with a high aspect ratio of 20:9. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.84%. The phone has a single 5-megapixel selfie camera, and the triple-camera is on the back which is mounted in a square module.

The three cameras consist of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras that include a macro lens as well as a depth sensor. Redmi 9C relies on the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also packs a 5000mAh battery.

