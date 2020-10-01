Poco C3 to launch in India on October 6

The next Poco phone after the Poco X3 is neither a flagship killer nor a lower mid-range segment gladiator. Instead, the Poco C3 will be a budget-oriented entry-level device. As per rumors and speculations, it is expected to be priced around the Rs 10,000 mark. Now the brand’s Twitter Handle reveals that the phone will be launching in India next week on October 6. The brand also reveals that more details on the phone will be available on October 2. Also Read - Poco X3 next sale on October 5 but Poco M2 now available on open sale: Check details

The phone will be launched at 12 pm on October 6 and has already got a dedicated page on Flipkart. This suggests that the device will be sold first on the eCommerce site. If rumors are to be believed, the Poco C3 is a rebranded Redmi 9C. Also Read - Poco C3 retail box leaks online; hints at imminent launch

Poco C3 box retails leaked

We recently also saw the leaked box of the Poco C3. The Poco C3 retail box shared by a user on Telegram shows that the new phone from Poco has a 4GB RAM variant and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with the model number M2006C3MI, similar to the one we previously saw in the Bluetooth SIG and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro Review: A better version of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Unfortunately, from the retail box, we didn’t get much information. However, the model number M2006C3MI belonging to Poco C3 looks similar to the Redmi 9C (M2006C3MG). For that reason, it seems that the Poco C3 will be launched as a renamed version of the Redmi 9C.

Redmi 9C specifications

To recall, Redmi 9C comes with a 6.53-inch Dot Drop Display design with HD+ resolution (720×1600 pixels) with a high aspect ratio of 20:9. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.84%. The phone has a single 5-megapixel selfie camera, and the triple-camera is on the back which is mounted in a square module.

The three cameras consist of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras that include a macro lens as well as a depth sensor. Redmi 9C relies on the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset accompanied by up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It also packs a 5000mAh battery.

