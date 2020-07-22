comscore Poco C3: Xiaomi Redmi 9C may launch under a new name | BGR India
Poco C3: Xiaomi Redmi 9C may launch under a new name in India

Weeks after the launch, a new report surfaced indicating an unknown Poco-branded smartphone in the works. Let’s check out more information around the Poco C3 here.

  Published: July 22, 2020 3:31 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Poco India recently launched its latest smartphone, the Poco M2 Pro in the Indian market. The launch of the device came months after the company launched its second smartphone, the Poco X2. Both the device launches mark the re-birth of the smartphone company while hinting new products in the pipeline. Weeks after the launch, a new report surfaced indicating an unknown Poco-branded smartphone in the works. Now, a new report has made its way to the internet sharing some more information regarding the unannounced smartphone. For starters, it looks like the company will call this device, the Poco C3. Let’s check out more information around the Poco C3 here including possible specifications, price-rage, and more. Also Read - Flipkart Snapdragon Days Sale: Check out the best deals on Poco X2, Redmi K20 series and more

Poco C3 could launch as the rebranded Redmi 9C; details

According to a report from XDA Developers, the Poco C3 just surfaced on the Bluetooth certification database. The report also confirmed that the device features the M2006C3MI model number. Looking at the past information, this model number is identical to the one we get on the Redmi 9C. It confirms that Poco may rebrand the Redmi 9C as the Poco C3 in the market. Beyond this, we are not sure about the launch timeline and other information regarding the upcoming smartphone. Inspecting the database listing, it is likely that the device may support Bluetooth v5.1 out of the box. The listing also includes a number of Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi branded smartphones including Redmi 9, 9C, C3, 9AT, more. Also Read - Is Poco planning to rebadge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

This report comes days after the initial report noted that Poco is working on a new device. We should also note that the company has not shared any information regarding the device online. It did note that it will work on new products as per the customer demand. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro with 33W fast charging, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Check price, full specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi 9C
Price
Chipset Media Tek Helio G 35
OS Android 10
Display 6.53-inch HD + Drop Dot Display
Internal Memory 3GB RAM and 64 internal storage
Rear Camera 13 MP AI Triple Camera
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 5000mah

