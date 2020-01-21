comscore Poco could be working on 3 phones to launch this year | BGR India
Poco could be working on 3 smartphones to launch this year, suggest new leaks

If the culmination of multiple leaks over the past two days are true, Poco could be working on two devices, apart from the standard Poco F2 or X2.

  Published: January 21, 2020 10:24 AM IST
Xiaomi Poco F2 Lite main

Photo: RevAtlas/YouTube

Chinese brand Xiaomi recently revealed that its Poco sub-brand will now function as an independent entity. Poco has since been working to launch its first devices under this standalone brand. The first phone in this series will be the Pocophone F2 or the Poco F2. Further, it was speculated that the F2 will actually launch in two variants – the F2 and the F2 Lite. Now, new reports suggest that the brand may actually be working on three different devices to launch this year.

In a YouTube video by RevAtlas, an email revealed information about the Pocophone F2 Lite with three photos attached. The email also revealed some basic specifications about the upcoming phone. These include the presence of a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and a high-resolution camera.

Strangely, the 5G supporting Snapdragon 765G is the same chipset used in the Redmi K30 5G. It would be a weird move for the brand to include a 5G-enabled chipset in a supposed ‘Lite’ model. Moreover, in another recent leak, Poco also requested certification for a handset with the model number M1912G8BI. This model number is the regular 4G variant of the Redmi K30 that features a Snapdragon 730G processor.

Poco F2 Lite, RevAtlas

So how many Poco phones are there?

This could mean two things. Either the first leak is fake and the Poco F2 Lite will not feature a 5G-enabled Snapdragon 765G, or the second leak is fake. Interestingly, however, if both leaks are to be considered true, Poco could launch both these ‘Lite’ devices. This would mean the brand could launch three smartphones, which again is something mentioned in the email in the first leak. The three phones could then perhaps be the Poco X2, the Poco F2 and the F2 Lite.

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

Poco X2 appears on Geekbench, could launch with Android 10, 8GB RAM

However, what doesn’t exactly fit the puzzle is the waterdrop-notch design revealed in the supposed Poco F2 Lite pictures. If the phone was indeed based on the Redmi K30 series, it probably would have had a similar design language with a punch-hole display instead. Note that all the above speculation is based on leaks. We will learn more about the Poco F2 as we near the actual launch of the device.

  Published Date: January 21, 2020 10:24 AM IST

