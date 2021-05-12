Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

In the wake of the 2nd wave of COVID-19, Poco has announced an extension of warranty on its phones by two months. This applies to all those Poco customers who have their phone’s warranty ending in May and June. Hence, customers can take benefits of the warranty until August. Poco also reaffirms no product launches during the month of May 2021. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

The company has taken the decision so as to help its customers during these difficult times of COVID-19. With people unable to go out safely and visit the service center, the extension of the warranty means customers with problematic Poco devices can avail of the warranty benefits once it is safe to go out. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Poco extends warranty by 2 months

The company has halted all the product launches at the moment, following its archnemesis Realme and several other brands in India. Poco was rumoured to launch its first gaming phone in India, dubbed the Poco F3 GT. Essentially said to be a Redmi K40 Gaming Edition underneath, this was expected to be the true successor to the Poco F1. Also Read - MIUI 13 release on June 25: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get, not get the update

We know that the past few months have been extremely difficult on everyone. To make things easier, we’re extending 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒇 𝑷𝑶𝑪𝑶 𝒑𝒉𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒔 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒎𝒐𝒏𝒕𝒉𝒔*. All, for your safety. *For everyone whose warranty expires in the month of May/ June. pic.twitter.com/pY984k78UG — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 12, 2021

The Poco F3 GT is expected to debut the Dimensity 1200 5G chip in India. Some of the expected highlights on this phone include a 120Hz 1080p Samsung AMOLED display, pop-out shoulder keys for gaming, LED ring lights around the camera, and a 67W fast charging solution.

Earlier, it was Realme who called off its Realme X7 Max product launch before the COVID-19 2nd wave reached its peak in the country. The Realme X7 Max is expected to be a rival to the Poco F3 GT and is based on the Realme GT Neo from China.

Joining Poco and Realme is Asus, which has reportedly delayed the launch of its ZenFone 8 series in India. The ZenFone 8 series will mark Asus’ return to the premium smartphone space after a hiatus of two years. The company has so far released the ROG Phone models annually as its sole offering in the Indian smartphone space.

Additionally, Vivo and Micromax have also called off their product launches for the month of May citing COVID-19 reasons.