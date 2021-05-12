comscore Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19 second wave
News

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19 second wave

Mobiles

Poco has extended warranty of its phones by 2 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic 2nd wave. Here are all details.

Poco M3

Poco M3

In the wake of the 2nd wave of COVID-19, Poco has announced an extension of warranty on its phones by two months. This applies to all those Poco customers who have their phone’s warranty ending in May and June. Hence, customers can take benefits of the warranty until August. Poco also reaffirms no product launches during the month of May 2021. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

The company has taken the decision so as to help its customers during these difficult times of COVID-19. With people unable to go out safely and visit the service center, the extension of the warranty means customers with problematic Poco devices can avail of the warranty benefits once it is safe to go out. Also Read - Top 5 smartphones with great battery life under Rs 20,000 in May 2021: Poco X3, Moto G60 and more

Poco extends warranty by 2 months

The company has halted all the product launches at the moment, following its archnemesis Realme and several other brands in India. Poco was rumoured to launch its first gaming phone in India, dubbed the Poco F3 GT. Essentially said to be a Redmi K40 Gaming Edition underneath, this was expected to be the true successor to the Poco F1. Also Read - MIUI 13 release on June 25: Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco phones to get, not get the update

The Poco F3 GT is expected to debut the Dimensity 1200 5G chip in India. Some of the expected highlights on this phone include a 120Hz 1080p Samsung AMOLED display, pop-out shoulder keys for gaming, LED ring lights around the camera, and a 67W fast charging solution.

Earlier, it was Realme who called off its Realme X7 Max product launch before the COVID-19 2nd wave reached its peak in the country. The Realme X7 Max is expected to be a rival to the Poco F3 GT and is based on the Realme GT Neo from China.

Joining Poco and Realme is Asus, which has reportedly delayed the launch of its ZenFone 8 series in India. The ZenFone 8 series will mark Asus’ return to the premium smartphone space after a hiatus of two years. The company has so far released the ROG Phone models annually as its sole offering in the Indian smartphone space.

Additionally, Vivo and Micromax have also called off their product launches for the month of May citing COVID-19 reasons.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2021 12:41 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
News
Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
Lava Z2 Max launched in India

Mobiles

Lava Z2 Max launched in India

PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India to begin on May 17: How and where to pre-book PS5

Gaming

PlayStation 5 pre-orders in India to begin on May 17: How and where to pre-book PS5

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

News

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

Lava Z2 Max launched in India

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Expected specs and price in India

Best Pulse oximeters you can consider buying under Rs 1,000

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Android OS update promises: Know which brand offers how many updates

AirPods 3 rumour roundup: A look at expected design, features, price and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

News

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19
Poco F3 GT gets listed on e-commerce website with an unbelievable price, full specifications

Mobiles

Poco F3 GT gets listed on e-commerce website with an unbelievable price, full specifications
Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick

Reviews

Poco X3 Pro review: A solid gaming brick
Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all

Mobiles

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition Chinese version cannot run Google apps at all
Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

Features

Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc

हिंदी समाचार

Google Pay की नई सर्विस लॉन्च, अमेरिका से चंद सेकेंड में पैसे मंगा सकेंगे भारत

Realme Narzo 30 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और 30W की चार्जिंग

Battlegrounds Mobile India और PUBG Mobile को लेकर कंपनी ने भेजा 'मैसेज', जानें क्या है मामला

ASUS ZenFone 8 सीरीज आज होगी लॉन्च, जानिए कहां देख सकते हैं इवेंट Live

Battlegrounds Mobile India में मिलेगा पॉपुलर Sanhok Map, दिखी पहली झलक

Latest Videos

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price
Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

Features

Best Tips and Hacks To Book COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment for 18-45 Age Group

News

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
News
Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders
Lava Z2 Max launched in India

Mobiles

Lava Z2 Max launched in India
Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 10T with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC launched: Price, specs
Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19

News

Poco extends warranty by 2 months on its phones due to COVID-19
OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

News

OnePlus admits mistake, says no more 5G bands for OnePlus 9 in future

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers