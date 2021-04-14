Poco F series phone might not be that affordable as Poco X3 Pro, Poco India head hints

Poco F3 made its global debut in March, however, the smartphone is yet to arrive in the Indian market. While the Chinese brand brought the Poco X3 Pro in India late last month, it didn’t share any word on the Poco F-series phone launch in India. However, a new Poco F-series phone might be in the pipeline as Poco India’s head dropped a hint on Twitter. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 5G launched: Price, sale date, specifications

When asked about the Poco F-series phone arrival in India, POCO India Director Anuj Sharma said that the “work is in “progress.” The Poco India head didn’t clearly specify as to which Poco F-series the company is planning to bring in the country, however, he did mention that the phone will carry a higher price tag. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs and price, how to watch livestream

“It will be a much higher priced device when ready,” POCO India head tweeted. Also Read - Poco F3 design details revealed ahead of launch

Whether the company brings the Poco F3, or the yet-to-unveil Poco F3 Pro in India remains to be seen. As mentioned earlier, the Poco F3 was launch globally on March 23. The phone was introduced for a price starting at 349 Euros (roughly Rs 30,100) for the 6GB/128GB model and 399 Euros (roughly Rs 34,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant.

#POCOX3PRO 🔥

But sir please kuch batadijiye Poco F series ke baare me ki kab tak aa sakti hai ?

🥺🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Manas Bansal (@Manas44679250) April 12, 2021

Poco F3 specifications, features

Specs-wise, the Poco F3 phone features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset and paired with up to 8GB RAM. On the camera front, the Poco F3 features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro lens. For selfies, a 20-megapixel front-facing is embedded on the centered punch-hole cutout. The device is backed by a 4,520mAh battery and supports 33W fast charging technology. The phone includes NFC, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G connectivity, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 under its connectivity suite. If Poco brings its flagship F-series smartphone in under Rs 30,000 price bracket, then the Poco F3 will compete against the likes of the newly launched OnePlus 9R, and Xiaomi Mi 10i.