comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back likely to launch tomorrow; Xiaomi exec teases
News

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back likely to launch tomorrow; Xiaomi exec teases

News

The Armoured Edition Poco F1 is only available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant as of now.

  • Published: December 24, 2018 3:59 PM IST
poco f1 kevlar

Xiaomi’s Poco is set to bring another variant of the flagship Poco F1 to India. C Manmohan, who is the General Manager at Poco India, on Monday tweeted that “A #NewPOCO is coming”. He didn’t exactly mention the new Poco device, neither did he outright say anything about the launch date. But his cryptic tweet does hint at a possible Christmas launch.

What we already know from a previous leak is that Xiaomi will be bringing Armoured Edition Kevlar back Poco F1 in India with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB variants. To note, the Kevlar Armoured Edition Poco F1 has so far only available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) with Intel Core i5 CPU launched at about Rs 40,000

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) with Intel Core i5 CPU launched at about Rs 40,000

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is already a great combination of top-of-the-line specifications and affordable pricing. The company recently slashed the price of its base variant featuring 64GB storage and 6GB RAM down to Rs 19,999 from Rs 20,999. The other two variants – 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM – are now priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

The Chinese company have so far sold over 700,000 units of the Poco F1 globally in just three months. The smartphone has been tagged world’s most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Xiaomi also added a liquid cooling heat pipe to ensure that the device remains cool under a heavy workload.

Watch Video: Poco F1 Armoured Edition First Look

The smartphone also features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ notched display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2018 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
thumb-img
News
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android

Sponsored

Most Popular

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Blaupunkt 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV Review

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

News

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android

News

Xiaomi launches Mint browser app for Android
Xiaomi Mi Play launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mi Play launched in China
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) launched

News

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन Mi Play, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

हायर फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पीड के साथ आ सकता है सैमसंग Galaxy S10

शाओमी Mi Notebook Air (12.5-inch) इंटेल Core i5 CPU से साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

डेल इंडिया ने भारत में दो नए लैपटॉप किए लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

GEEKBENCH पर स्पॉट हुआ MOTO G7 POWER स्मार्टफोन

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
News
Google Assistant beats Amazon Alexa, even for online shopping
Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow

News

Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back could launch tomorrow
Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season

News

Christmas, New Year 2018: Hike unveils animated stickers packs for the festive season
Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1

News

Nokia device (TA-1124) gets Bluetooth certification; could be Nokia 2.1
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Android Pie update rolling out