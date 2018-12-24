Poco F1 6GB variant with Kevlar back likely to launch tomorrow; Xiaomi exec teases

Xiaomi’s Poco is set to bring another variant of the flagship Poco F1 to India. C Manmohan, who is the General Manager at Poco India, on Monday tweeted that “A #NewPOCO is coming”. He didn’t exactly mention the new Poco device, neither did he outright say anything about the launch date. But his cryptic tweet does hint at a possible Christmas launch.

What we already know from a previous leak is that Xiaomi will be bringing Armoured Edition Kevlar back Poco F1 in India with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB variants. To note, the Kevlar Armoured Edition Poco F1 has so far only available in 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is already a great combination of top-of-the-line specifications and affordable pricing. The company recently slashed the price of its base variant featuring 64GB storage and 6GB RAM down to Rs 19,999 from Rs 20,999. The other two variants – 128GB+6GB RAM, and 256GB+8GB RAM – are now priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively.

Last week's been crazy! #POCOF1 has won awards & appreciation one after the other and #Christmas seems to have come early!

I have a surprise for all of you. A #NewPOCO is coming. Can you guess when? 🍾 — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) December 24, 2018

The Chinese company have so far sold over 700,000 units of the Poco F1 globally in just three months. The smartphone has been tagged world’s most affordable smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Xiaomi also added a liquid cooling heat pipe to ensure that the device remains cool under a heavy workload.

The smartphone also features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ notched display with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. For photography, the device features a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.