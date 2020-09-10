comscore Poco F1 gets Android 10-based MIUI 12 update this week | BGR India
Poco F1 global variant getting MIUI 12 update

Poco launched the F1 back in 2018 and this is likely to be the last MIUI version update for the device.

  Published: September 10, 2020 8:52 PM IST
Poco F1

Xiaomi introduced the Poco sub-brand few years back. And we got the Poco F1 in 2018. This phone offered features similar to Xiaomi phones but with the strong exception of an ad-free experience. The F1 was a big success for the brand and it has continued to receive software updates even two years after its launch. And now, Poco F1 users across the globe will be able to experience the latest MIUI 12 version on their phones. Also Read - Poco M2 launched in India with MediTek Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and more

According to this report, the stable update of MIUI 12 running over Android 10 is available. The update is rolling out with the version number V12.0.1.0.QEJMIXM and available to select set of users right now. As you might recall, Poco F1 was listed as one of the eligible devices to get MIUI 12 update. So, we’re pleased to see Poco fulfill its promise earlier than expected. The F1 launched with MIUI 9 version built over Android 8.0 Oreo. And it’s very rare to see phone makers offer latest updates for 2-year old products. Also Read - Poco X3 NFC launched with Snapdragon 732G; check details

The update for Poco F1 comes bundled with the August 2020 Android security patch. And we’re hoping the phone will gradually get its timely updates from now on. Having said that, Poco F1 will probably be aware that MIUI 12 is likely to the last update for their device. And for what it’s worth, that’s a decent return for a mid-range phone. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched in India, brings Helio G35 and MIUI 12 based on Android 10

Poco F1 specification

To recap, the F1 from Poco features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The phone comes loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. There is up to 256GB storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

the phone packs a dual-camera setup on the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The customized UI features a dedicated Poco Launcher, an app drawer, and a bunch of other customisations.

  Published Date: September 10, 2020 8:52 PM IST

