Poco F1 Android 10 update starts rolling out: Check full details
Poco F1 Android 10 update starts rolling out: Check full details

The Poco F1 device has finally started receiving the Android 10 update. It will bring the MIUI build number to version 11.04.0.QEJMIXM based on Android 10.

  Published: January 21, 2020 5:49 PM IST
Google released its latest Android 10 OS for its Pixel phones back in September 2019. After Google, Xiaomi was one of the first brands to push the Android 10 update for its Redmi K20 Pro phone. Since then, the brand has also rolled out the Android 10 update for the Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8 Pro and other phones. Now, the Poco F1 device has finally started receiving the Android 10 update.

The latest Poco F1 update will bring the MIUI build number to version 11.04.0.QEJMIXM based on Android 10. The software update adds the 2020 Android security patch for the month of January. It brings fixes for notification shade, and optimizes Game Turbo mode too. The Poco F1 update will also add the usual Android 10 features, including the system-wide Dark mode, improved privacy controls, new gesture navigation, native screen recording and more.

Tech in Deep reported that the Android 10 update is about 1.9GB in size, and Poco F1 users are recommended to download the update using Wi-Fi. In case your Poco F1 phone hasn’t received the Android 10 update then don’t worry. Your device is likely to get the update in the coming days. To recall, the Poco F1 was launched back in the year 2018, and it is currently available for Rs 14,999 in India.

Besides, this software update comes days after Xiaomi rolled out the Android 10-based update for the Redmi K20. This update bumped up the MIUI build number to version 11.0.1.0.QFJINXM. This update is about 2.2GB in size and it is an Over the Air (OTA) update. Sadly, this update added the December 2019 Android security patch.

Features Xiaomi Poco F1
Price Rs 14,999
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 6.18-inch Full HD+-2160 x 1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 5MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,000mAh

